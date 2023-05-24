Sky News launches international audio service to deliver uninterrupted news programming for those on the go

In partnership with TuneIn, the award-winning Sky News channel will operate as an audio station for UK & Ireland and US listeners, free of charge.

LONDON, 24 May 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sky News is now available as an active audio service TuneIn – the world’s leading live streaming audio platform – allowing listeners in the UK, Ireland and the US free access to reliable, quality news wherever they are.

This press release contains multimedia. Check out the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005267/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The partnership means Sky News’ award-winning non-stop news coverage is now accessible to audiences when they’re not in front of a screen and strengthens Sky News’ extensive audio offering including podcasts, on-demand news for smart speakers and content news for commercial radio stations.

Priya Sahathevan, Director of Trade and Business Development, Sky News, said: “We know that audio is increasingly important to our news audience. This audio partnership with TuneIn gives Sky News audiences yet another way to access our award-winning journalism, keeping them connected with what’s happening, wherever they are. Our broad, multiplatform offering means reliable, unbiased news is accessible to millions of people around the world, in whatever format suits them best.”

Fergus Mellon, GM of TuneIn UK, said: “Sky News is widely recognized for delivering breaking news, headlines and breaking news from business, politics, entertainment and more. We are delighted to grow our extensive library of audio news content, along with building our presence in the UK to help Sky News audiences get the information they need most on the go and 24/7.”

Available initially in the UK, Ireland and the US, listeners can access Sky News audio via the TuneIn mobile app, web browser, connected devices such as Alexa, Sonos, Google Home and in any car model compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Just say “Play Sky News on TuneIn”.

The story continues

To find out more about Sky News audio streaming, visit: skynews.com/audio

TuneIn is globally accessible in 100+ countries and has over 75 million monthly active users. To find out more about TuneIn and its integration with Sky News visit us at tunein.com/skynews.

About Sky News:

Available in over 130 countries internationally, Sky News’ trusted, quality journalism reaches 100 million people every month across television, digital, social and audio.

Sky News has an unrivaled reputation for breaking news and expert analysis from specialist teams in politics, international news, business and economics, science and technology, climate and data and forensics.

Winner of the Royal Television Society News Channel of the Year award for the sixth consecutive year in 2023, Sky News is also the UK’s most reliable and accurate source of TV news according to Ofcom.

Its award-winning audio team delivers on-demand news, news content for commercial radio stations and podcasts, including the flagship Sky News Daily and Aria-nominated Open Secret and Ukraine War Diaries, as well as the recent Coronation of Queen Camilla for the love of Charles presented by Kay Burley.

Available to 38 million listeners across the UK, Sky News delivers news, business, sport and entertainment audio content to commercial radio stations across the UK, including Heart, Radio Greatest Hits, talkSPORT and LBC.

The team also produces on-demand content for smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, just say Play Sky News to listen.

Audio versions of articles are now available on the Sky News website, created with the help of AI. Learn more here.

circle TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together audiobooks, live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the world. With more than 75 million monthly active devices, TuneIn is one of the most used audio streaming platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned and operated radio stations and partners. With leading distribution on 200 platforms and connected devices, including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to listen to what they want wherever it is here. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from major networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC and Bloomberg, as well as MLB, NHL and English Premier League and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us Facebook, InstagramOR I tweet.

Follow Sky News on:

Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005267/en/

contacts

Kaitlyn Webb

SamsonPR

[email protected]