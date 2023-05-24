The Samaritans debut garden has been awarded a silver medal at RHS Chelsea 2023

Samaritans Listening Garden, created by garden designer and Samaritan volunteer Darren Hawkes, was awarded a Silver-Gilt medal today

The Samaritans’ Listening Garden, created by garden designer and Samaritans volunteer Darren Hawkes, was today awarded a Silver-Gilt medal as it was unveiled at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023. The concept garden is designed to depict the challenging journey many people make when they reach Samaritans and the comfort and sanctuary they find when they talk to a listening volunteer. It was created using materials that were taken from demolition sites or salvaged from junkyards to tell the story of crisis in hope. Many of the 2,000 plants in the garden are central to the gardens’ narrative and have been chosen for their architectural form and varied colors and textures.

As the garden was unveiled to the press on Monday 22 May, HRH The Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the garden ahead of the official royal visit, accompanied by a small group of school children. The Samaritans’ Listening Garden was one of only three gardens visited by the Princess of Wales and children from 10 schools taking part in the RHS school gardening campaign. During the visit, the children learned about sharing feelings, listening and finding a safe space to be heard as they toured the garden with Darren Hawkes. As part of the royal visit on Monday afternoon, Samaritans CEO Julie Bentley welcomed HM The King to the garden. In his role as Prince of Wales, the King had been a patron of the Samaritans since 1999 and while visiting the garden with Darren Hawkes, he was interested to hear how Darren’s work as a volunteer listening to the Samaritans had inspired the design of the garden.

Darren Hawkes said: It was an incredible thrill to create this garden for the Samaritans. My ambition for the garden was always to encourage conversations about mental health and create an understanding of the importance of listening to someone struggling to cope or at risk of suicide. Ultimately, I wanted the garden to be a place of hope and refuge and a reflection of the life-saving work the Samaritans undertake every day. It is the first time the Samaritans have hosted a show garden at RHS Chelsea. Julie Bentley, CEO of Samaritans said: I am delighted that Darrens vision and perseverance, and the hard work of all the team involved in creating the garden, have been recognized with such a prestigious medal. We know that listening can save lives and we are extremely grateful to Darren and Project Giving Back for giving us this unique platform to remind visitors that the Samaritans are needed now more than ever. This year marks 70 years since Chad Varah made the first call to what would become the Samaritans Helpline. The garden is a wonderful tribute to all those who have supported us over the last 70 years and I hope visitors to the show this week can take a moment to think about how they can also play a part in helping those who are struggling to succeed.