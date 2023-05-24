International
The Samaritans debut garden has been awarded a silver medal at RHS Chelsea 2023
Samaritans Listening Garden, created by garden designer and Samaritan volunteer Darren Hawkes, was awarded a Silver-Gilt medal today
The Samaritans’ Listening Garden, created by garden designer and Samaritans volunteer Darren Hawkes, was today awarded a Silver-Gilt medal as it was unveiled at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023.
The concept garden is designed to depict the challenging journey many people make when they reach Samaritans and the comfort and sanctuary they find when they talk to a listening volunteer. It was created using materials that were taken from demolition sites or salvaged from junkyards to tell the story of crisis in hope. Many of the 2,000 plants in the garden are central to the gardens’ narrative and have been chosen for their architectural form and varied colors and textures.
As the garden was unveiled to the press on Monday 22 May, HRH The Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the garden ahead of the official royal visit, accompanied by a small group of school children. The Samaritans’ Listening Garden was one of only three gardens visited by the Princess of Wales and children from 10 schools taking part in the RHS school gardening campaign. During the visit, the children learned about sharing feelings, listening and finding a safe space to be heard as they toured the garden with Darren Hawkes.
As part of the royal visit on Monday afternoon, Samaritans CEO Julie Bentley welcomed HM The King to the garden. In his role as Prince of Wales, the King had been a patron of the Samaritans since 1999 and while visiting the garden with Darren Hawkes, he was interested to hear how Darren’s work as a volunteer listening to the Samaritans had inspired the design of the garden.
Darren Hawkes said: It was an incredible thrill to create this garden for the Samaritans. My ambition for the garden was always to encourage conversations about mental health and create an understanding of the importance of listening to someone struggling to cope or at risk of suicide. Ultimately, I wanted the garden to be a place of hope and refuge and a reflection of the life-saving work the Samaritans undertake every day.
It is the first time the Samaritans have hosted a show garden at RHS Chelsea. Julie Bentley, CEO of Samaritans said: I am delighted that Darrens vision and perseverance, and the hard work of all the team involved in creating the garden, have been recognized with such a prestigious medal.
We know that listening can save lives and we are extremely grateful to Darren and Project Giving Back for giving us this unique platform to remind visitors that the Samaritans are needed now more than ever. This year marks 70 years since Chad Varah made the first call to what would become the Samaritans Helpline. The garden is a wonderful tribute to all those who have supported us over the last 70 years and I hope visitors to the show this week can take a moment to think about how they can also play a part in helping those who are struggling to succeed.
Heritage project
After the show, the planting and other garden elements will be moved to Samaritans branches across the UK, including in Cornwall. Additionally, any building materials that cannot be reused will re-enter the recycling process from where they were originally obtained.
Speaking of displacement Darren said: I am delighted that the garden elements will have a long life outside RHS Chelsea. Having spent the last six months working as a Samaritans volunteer in Cornwall, it is great that branches in the region have been chosen for the relocation project. I hope the planting will be a welcoming and exciting sight for visitors and volunteers.
About the Samaritans
- Anyone can contact the Samaritans for FREE at any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number will not appear on your phone bill. Or you can visit www.samaritans.org
- Every 10 seconds, Samaritans respond to a call for help.
- Samaritans is a charity and the public has good donations and 23,000 volunteers which means we are always there for anyone trying to get by. Find out how you can support us or volunteer with us.
- You can follow the Samaritans on social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Project Giving Back
- Project Giving Back (PGB) is a unique grant-making charity that funds the charity gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. PGB was launched in May 2021 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating effect on UK charity fundraising. It will fund gardens inspired by a range of good causes at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
- PGB will fund a total of 15 gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2023 and aims to fund up to 42 gardens at the show from 2022 – 2024. (Applications for 2023 and 2024 are now closed).
- Project Giving Back was created with funding from two private individuals who are RHS Life Members and keen gardeners. They wish to remain anonymous. PGB will help UK-based good causes recover from the unprecedented effects of the global pandemic, giving them an opportunity to raise awareness of their work for people, plants and the planet at the high-profile RHS fair Chelsea Flower Show.
- Find out more at www.givingback.org.uk
About Darren Hawkes
Darren Hawkes has been designing gardens for over 20 years. He has two gold medals for creating gardens in Chelsea in 2017 and 2015, as well as a silver medal in 2013 for the charity SeeAbility. Based in Cornwall, Darren is the lead designer at Darren Hawkes Landscapes, a design studio working across domestic gardens and larger public spaces across the UK. Darren continues to be heavily involved with Maggies, the cancer charity he created the Linklaters garden for Maggies in Chelsea in 2017. He has designed spaces on both the St Bartholomews Hospital site and the Forth Valley Hospital in Stirlingshire.
