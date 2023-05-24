RSH finds serious problems in Birmingham City Council





In a regulatory notice published today (24 May 2023), the Social Housing Regulator concluded that Birmingham City Council has breached consumer standards. The regulators’ investigation found that around 23,000 city-owned social homes do not meet the decent homes standard. The regulator also found a number of serious health and safety issues in thousands of homes, including almost 17,000 late asbestos surveys, around 15,500 late electrical safety inspections and more than 1,000 fire risk assessments that were late, mainly for low rise apartment blocks. These failures meant thousands of council tenants were at potential risk of serious harm. The regulator has also identified significant failings in the way the council handles its tenants’ complaints, with more than 1,000 late responses. The regulators’ investigation follows previous external reviews, which found the council’s engagement with tenants was ineffective and that it did not understand or value tenants’ needs. The regulator expects the council to take urgent action to address these failings and return to compliance with its standards. Kate Dodsworth, Director of Consumer Regulation at RA said: Birmingham City Council has failed thousands of tenants and must act now to put things right. It is unacceptable that so many of its tenants live in substandard homes and that thousands of health and safety surveys have not been completed. The council also needs to improve the way it handles complaints from its tenants. We will continue to monitor the council’s progress as it fixes the issues we found during our investigation. Notes to editors RA promotes a sustainable, efficient and well-governed social housing sector capable of providing and maintaining good quality homes that meet a range of needs. It does this by undertaking strong economic reforms focusing on governance, financial stability and value for money that preserves lender confidence and protects taxpayers. It also sets consumer standards and can take action if these standards are breached and there is a significant risk of serious harm to tenants or potential tenants. More information on how RA adjusts against its standards is available in Standards Adjustment. For press office contact details, see our Media Inquiries page. For general enquiries, please email [email protected], call 0300 124 5225.

