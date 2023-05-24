International
The biggest international trade news in May 2023
- This monthly roundup brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on global trade
- Top international trade stories: G7 seeks to diversify supply chains away from China; Carmakers urge Britain and EU to rethink post-Brexit trade deals; Ukraine, the Black Sea wheat agreement is extended for two months.
1. G7 aims to ‘de-risk’ China ties by diversifying supply chains
G7 countries will seek to diversify their supply chains away from China as part of a united approach aimed at reducing their dependence on one country, US President Joe Biden said after this month’s G7 meeting in Japan.
G7 members say they want to They “risk” their relationship with China, not disengagement from her. “Economic resilience requires de-risking and diversification,” it says G7 statement after the meeting. “We will take steps, individually and collectively, to invest in our economic vitality. We will reduce over-dependencies in our critical supply chains.”
The G7 says its “policy approaches are not designed to harm China, nor do we seek to hinder China’s progress and economic development.” However, China does not feel the same way, with state support Global Times Newspaper describing the G7 meeting as an “anti-China workshop”.
Beijing has responded by banning US firm Micron Technology from selling memory chips to major Chinese industriesraising a trade dispute in which The US along with the Netherlands and Japan have restricted exports of semiconductor chips and chip-making tools to China.
The G7 has established a Coordinating Platform on Economic Austerity to oppose any attempt to “weaponize” commercial and economic dependencies. “We affirm the importance of cooperation on export controls for critical and emerging technologies such as microelectronics,” the G7 leaders’ statement added, saying trade ministers would “explore coordinated or joint action where necessary against the challenges of related to trade, including economic obligation.”.
2. Post-Brexit trade deals threaten carmakers and EVs, says auto industry
Britain and the EU must urgently review their post-Brexit trade deals, as tariffs due to come into effect next year will hit carmakers in both jurisdictions and slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), according to a growing number of companies in the industry.
The trade deal agreed when Britain left the EU says that 45% of the value of an EV sold en bloc must come from Britain or the EU from 2024 to avoid tariffs. However, a battery pack can account for up to half the cost of an EV, and Europe is not on track to develop a significant battery industry this year, the German Association of the Automotive Industry says.
Stellantis, the world’s third largest carmaker by sales and owner of 14 brands including Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat says British car factories to close and thousands of jobs to be lost if Brexit deal not renegotiated quickly. It wants the government and the EU to extend current rules on parts supply until 2027, a demand echoed by European car trade lobby and carmaker Ford.
The German Association of the Automotive Industry also wants the marketing changes to be postponed. Tariffs on exports to and imports from Britain would be “a significant competitive disadvantage for the European car industry relative to its Asian competitors in the important UK market”, he says. EU car exports to the UK have fallen since 2016when the Brexit vote happened, but still make up around a fifth of all deliveries.
Tariff changes would also jeopardize the development of e-mobility, as they would damage the entire EU supply chain, including battery manufacturers, causing Europe to fall further behind as a manufacturing location, says the German Association of Automotive Industry. British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said after warnings that the country would make sure EV batteries are produced locally. Ford is investing $480 million to build e-motor capacity at an engine factory in the British city of Liverpool.
3. News in a nutshell: International trade stories from around the world
of Ukraine’s agreement on Black Sea grains has been extended for another two months, in what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed as “good news for the world”. The UN and Turkey brokered the deal for an initial 120 days in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis exacerbated by Moscow’s occupation of Ukraine, one of the world’s top grain exporters.
The European Union and Great Britain have adopted a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation on the regulation of financial services and to create a joint EU-UK Financial Regulatory Forum. “The future engagement in financial services will be built on a shared commitment to maintain financial stability, market integrity and the protection of consumers and investors,” said Mairead McGuinness, EU Commissioner for Financial Services, in a STATEMENT.
The US and Taiwan have reached an agreement on the first part of their “Century 21” trade initiative., covering customs and border procedures, regulatory practices and small business. Once the initial agreement is signed, negotiations will begin on more complex trade areas, including agriculture, digital trade, labor standards and the environment, state-owned enterprises, and non-trade policies and practices.
It aims to help governments in developing and least developed countries implement the World Trade Organizations Trade Facilitation Agreement bringing together governments and businesses to identify opportunities to address delays and unnecessary red tape at borders.
For example, in Colombia, the Alliance worked with the National Institute of Food and Drug Surveillance and business to introduce a risk management system that can facilitate trade while protecting public health, reducing the average rate of physical inspections of food and beverages by 30% and delivering $8.8 million in savings to importers in the first 18 months of operation.
China and Ecuador have signed a free trade agreement (FTA), reducing tariffs on 99% of the Latin American country’s exports, including agricultural and agro-industrial products. China already has FTAs with Peru, Chile and Costa Rica, and its growing ties in Latin America are unlikely to please the US. Financial Times reports.
India and Britain are struggling to make progress in free trade talks due to differences in some main tariff lines and investment protection rules. Britain is also in talks to update its free trade agreement with Switzerland. The countries are major exporters of services, but their current free trade agreement was signed 50 years ago, long before the advent of the Internet
Trade policies must change to support efforts to replace plastics with natural and sustainable materials, according to a new UNCTAD report, which says import tariffs are often lower for plastic products than for substitutes. Plastic substitutes account for 2% of total global exports, compared to 5% for plastics, the report says.
Digital commerce and e-commerce ecosystems in 10 African countries will get a boost from a $1.5 million project created by the African Development Fund and the Smart Africa Alliance. The Institutional Support Project for Digital Payments and e-Commerce Policies for Cross-Border Trade (IDECT) will provide training and capacity building programs and is expected to reach 600 participants, 60% of whom will be women and youth.
Supply chain managers are in high demand as a result of various global trade disruptions, Financial Times reports. There was a doubling of the number of US job postings for supply chain managers on LinkedIn between 2019 and 2022, and a 36% increase in UK ads for the same role on the Indeed website last year, compared with 2019.
Over three-quarters of EU member states make more than half of their exports within the EU with just three countries in 2022, according to Eurostat data. Germany was the only nation in the 27-member bloc to send less than 40% of its EU-bound exports to just three countries.
4. More on trade from Agenda
Regional integration was a key theme of the World Economic Forum’s Growth Summit 2023, which took place on 2-3 May. In a session titled Regional Trade and Cooperation in a Fragmented World, senior business and trade officials discussed how to better promote regional trade and how regional cooperation can strengthen the global economy.
Experts are concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the global economy along geopolitical lines. However, a failure to overcome strategic interests with free trade could mean lower economic growth around the world, generally higher costs for everyone, and greater volatility, writes John Letzing, World Economic Forum’s Digital Editor for Strategic Intelligence.
A mutually beneficial relationship between trade and labor is necessary to ensure equitable globalization. About half of trade agreements concluded between 2011 and 2020 included labor provisions, compared to 22% in the previous decade, and more multilateral cooperation could boost this further.
Meanwhile, preferential trade agreements (PTA) continue to multiply. However, experts are noting that PTAs can be both good and bad. A analysis by Bruegel (not on the agenda, but worth noting) points out that the trend towards PTAs has “dangerous systemic implications” in today’s geopolitical environment.
|
