Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at 40th Annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony | OPA

Thanks, Liz.

Before we begin today’s program, I want to acknowledge the weight of this day for the community of Uvalde, Texas.

I know that every day since May 24, 2022, has been difficult for Uvalden, but today is especially painful.

Today marks one year since 19 children and their two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school.

Today marks one year since the families of those victims mourned an unimaginable loss.

And today marks one year since that act of unspeakable violence devastated the Uvalde community and shook our country.

In the wake of that horrific mass shooting, the Department of Justice launched a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response that day.

Since then, the Department’s COPS Office has worked closely with subject matter experts to conduct the review.

Last month, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta traveled to Uvalde to meet with families and community members and reiterate the Departments’ ongoing commitment to a thorough and substantive review.

We know that nothing we can do can undo the pain that has been caused to the loved ones of the victims, the survivors and the entire Uvalde community.

But the Department of Justice is doing everything in its power to assess what happened that day and provide the answers the Uvalde community deserves.

It is an honor to join you today as we commemorate the 40th anniversary of National Missing Children’s Day.

Last year, the FBI received more than 359,000 missing child reports.

Thankfully, many of them returned home safely within a short time. But alas, many others did not. Children and adolescents under the age of 18 make up nearly one-third of the FBI’s active missing persons reports.

Whether a child has been abducted, or has just run away, the terror a parent feels when their child goes missing is overwhelming.

I have great respect for brave, resourceful and dedicated professionals like those in this room who work every day to protect children from harm, reunite missing children with their families and provide community support after a traumatic event.

There is no cause more worthy of honor. The Department of Justice is honored to stand with you.

At the Department of Justice, we also know that this work is too important for any one of us to take on alone.

And we know that our partnerships between law enforcement agencies and with advocates are some of the most effective tools we have to keep our communities and children safe.

That’s why in March, the United States Marshals Service launched a first-of-its-kind national missing child operation.

Together with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the US Marshals identified and focused their efforts on 15 geographic areas that showed a large concentration of missing children.

Operation We Will Find You, which ended on May 15, resulted in the location of 225 children. This includes the recovery of 169 missing children and the safe location of another 56 children.

This is a significant achievement, but we know how much work remains to be done.

Last year, our Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention awarded more than $50 million to support statewide efforts to locate missing children, prevent child abduction, and provide training and technical assistance.

We will continue this work in the coming year.

As many of you know, National Missing Children’s Day was established 40 years ago in memory of a six-year-old boy named Etan Patz. He disappeared while walking to his bus stop in New York City in 1979.

His memory is a tragic reminder of why we do this work and what is at stake.

I know this job is challenging. These cases, especially those involving children who have been harmed or exploited, are among our most difficult. And I know the emotional toll these cases can have on investigators and their colleagues.

To everyone here who has taken on the job of protecting our children’s future, I say thank you.

The extraordinary individuals we are recognizing at today’s ceremony represent the best of that work.

It is my privilege to be here to honor these heroes, who have found lost or kidnapped children and reunited them with their families;

Who have protected children from exploitation and abuse;

Who have brought their predators to justice.

I would also like to thank the poster contest winner, fifth grader Ayoub Alsaidi. Ayoub, your artwork is an inspiration to us all.

To all of today’s honorees, you have worked to create a safer and better world for our children. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

And now, it is my distinct honor to present this year’s Attorney General’s Special Commendation.

This award recognizes Internet Crimes Against Children task forces or related agencies for making significant investigative or programmatic contributions.

This year’s award goes to Lieutenant Cyrus Zafrani, commander of the Task Force;

Sergeant Kellie Renfro, Deputy Task Force Commander;

Texas Ranger Bruce Sherman;

Detectives Jeffrey Rich, Tony Godwin and Chris Meehan;

and Community Officer Anthony Newsom.

They are all from the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

This Task Force includes 112 counties, spans more than 96,000 square miles, and has more than 250 active cooperating agencies.

Between November 1, 2021 and October 31, 2022, the Task Force processed more than 22,000 tips from the National CyberTipline Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This work resulted in more than 500 arrests and the rescue of more than 50 children.

In addition to their successful investigative work, our honorees are also dedicated to training others in investigative techniques related to cases of Internet crimes against children.

To our awardees from the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: You have my endless gratitude.

Our communities are safer because of you.

And our children are safer because of you.

Thank you.

And thanks to all of you.