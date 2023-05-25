UNESCO names 18 new global geoparks

Brazil: Caapava Geopark

Caapava UNESCO Global Geopark in Brazil.

For the Guarani, an indigenous people in Brazil, this geopark it’s where the jungle ends, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southernmost Brazil. Its geological heritage, which consists of the mining of sulphide metals and marble, has been vital to the economic development of the region. In addition to its geodiversity, the geopark is home to endangered cacti, bromeliads, endemic flowers and bee species.

Brazil: Quarta Colnia Geopark

This geopark located in southern Brazil between the Pampa and Atlantic forest biomes. Its name is a reference to the period when the Italians colonized the central part of the state of Rio Grande do Sul. There are colonial villas, traces of indigenous people and settlements Brown color (former enslaved people of African descent). The geopark is also rich in animal and plant fossils, dating back 230 million years.

Greece: Geopark Lavreotici

Famous for the abundance and variety of its mineralogical specimens, many of which were discovered for the first time in the area, this geopark is known worldwide for silver which is mined from mixed sulphide deposits. The region has been inhabited since ancient times due to its underground geological wealth and is currently home to over 25,000 inhabitants. Lavreotiki also accommodates The Holy Byzantine Monastery of Saint Paul the Apostle.

Indonesia: Ijen Geopark

This gem is located in Banyuwangi and Bondowoso Regencies in East Java Province.Its location between the straits and the sea has made it a crossroads for human migration and trade. hip is one of the most active volcanoes in the Ijen caldera system. Thanks to a rare phenomenon, high concentrations of sulfur rise from the active crater before igniting as they encounter the oxygen-rich atmosphere; as the gas burns, it forms an electric blue flamewhich is unique and visible only at night.

Indonesia: Maros Pangkep Geopark

This geopark is located along the southern side of the island Sulawesi in Maros and Pangkep Regencies. The local population consists mainly of indigenous peoplesBugisANDMacassarese. This archipelago lies in the Coral Triangle and serves as a center for the conservation of coral reef ecosystems. The area is more than 100 million years old.

Indonesia: Merangin Jambi Geopark

This geopark it is home to the unique fossils of the Jambi flora, which are only fossilized plants are exposed of their kind in the world today. These are located in the central part of the island of Sumatra in Indonesia. The name Jambi flora refers to fossilized plants found as part of a rock formation dating from the early Permian era (296 million years old). Fossils include mosses, primitive conifers, and seed ferns, which reproduce by seed dispersal instead of spores.

Indonesia: Raja Ampat Geopark

This geopark territory includes four main islands and is unique for having the oldest exposed rock in the country, which is almost one-tenth as old as the Earth itself. Scuba divers flock to the area, drawn by the beauty of underwater caves and extraordinary marine megabiodiversity. Here, they can observe rock art produced by prehistoric people who lived in the area several thousand years ago.

Iran: Aras Geopark

Aras Geopark / Ehsan Zamanian UNESCO Global Geopark in Iran.

ofAras River marks the northern limit of this geopark located in northwest Iran at the southern edge of the Lesser Caucasus mountain range. This mountain range acts as a natural barrier. It has created a variety of climates as well as rich geodiversity and biodiversity; it also connects different cultures on the northern and southern sides of the mountain chain.

Iran: Tabas Geopark

Many thinkers have referred to 22,771 km2of the desert in Northwestern province of South Khorasan where is this geopark located? the geological paradise of Iran. This is because one can follow the evolution of the planet from the earliest part of Earth’s history 4.6 billion years ago (Precambrian) to the Early Cretaceous about 145 million years ago without the slightest break. The Geopark is home to the Naybandan Wildlife Sanctuary, the largest in Iran, covering an area of ​​1.5 million hectares, and is the most important. the habitat of the Asiatic cheetah.

Japan: Hakusan Tedorigawa Geopark

Hakusan Tedorigawa Geopark Promotion Council Watagataki Falls in Tedori Gorge, Japan.

Located in central Japan, where it follows the Tedori River from Mount Hakusan to the sea, Hakusan Tedorigawa Geopark records about 300 million years of history. It contains rocks that were formed by the collision of continents. It also has layers containing dinosaur fossils that were deposited in rivers and lakes on Earth at a time when Japan was connected to the Eurasian continent.

Malaysia: Kinabalu Geopark

Mount Kinabalu dominates this geopark in the state of Sabah on the northern tip of the island of Borneo. The highest mountain lying between the Himalayas and New Guinea, Mount Kinabalu has attracted explorers for more than a century. Covering an area of ​​4,750 km2The geopark is home to many endemic plants and animals, including 90 species of orchids that exist only on Mount Kinabalu and the red-headed quail bird that is found nowhere else on Earth.

New Zealand: Waitaki Whitestone Geopark

New Zealand’s first UNESCO Global Geoparklies on the east coast of the South Island. The landscapes, rivers and tides of this geopark are of great cultural importance to the local people, the Ngi Tahu whnui. The Geopark offers incredible insight into the history of Earth’s eighth continent, Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Mui in Maori. The geopark provides evidence of the formation of Zealandwhich broke off from the ancient supercontinent Gondwana about 80 million years ago.

Norway: Geopark Sunnhordland

of landscapes in this geopark range from glacier-capped alpine mountains to archipelagos of thousands of islands located on the plateau along the coast. Emergence of the geological landscape textbook examples of glacial erosion that happened during 40 ice ages. The Hardangerfjord fault shares a billion years of geological evolution.

Philippines: Bohol Island Geopark

The first UNESCO Global Geopark in the Philippines, Bohol Island, located in the Visayas group of islands. The geological identity of the islands has been unified over 150 million years, as periods of tectonic turbulence have raised the island from the depths of the ocean. The geopark is abundant with karst geosites such as caves, sinkholes and conical karsts, including The famous cone-shaped chocolate hills in the center of the geopark.

Republic of Korea: Jeonbuk West Coast Geopark

This geopark shows 2.5 billion years of geological history well exposed in the western part of the country. Vast tidal flats dotted with volcanoes and islands allow us to travel through time to join elements of Earth’s history. Jeonbuk West CoastThe UNESCO Global Geopark has already been recognized by UNESCO as a natural and cultural World Heritage property and as a biosphere reserve.

Spain: Cabo OrtegalGeopark

Cape Ortegal, Spain.

Take a journey into the interior of our planet by discovering rocks that emerged from the depths of the Earth almost 400 million years ago into what is now Cape OrtegalUNESCO Global Geopark. This geopark offers some of the most complete evidence in Europe of the collision that caused Pangea, a process known as the Variscan Orogeny. Most of the rocks in this geopark were brought to the surface by the collision of two continents, Laurussia and Gondwana, which would eventually merge into the supercontinent Pangea about 350 million years ago.

Thailand: KhoratGeopark

Khorat UNESCO Global Geopark, Thailand.

This geopark is located mainly in the LamTakhong River Basin at the southwestern end of the Khorat Plateau in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeastern Thailand. The unique geological feature of the region is diversity and abundance of fossils ranging in age from 16 million to 10,000 years. A large range of dinosaurs and other fossils of ancient animals such as ancient elephants have been found in Mueang District.

United Kingdom: Morne Gullion, Strangford

Morne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark Morne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland..

This geopark tells the tale of how two oceans developed 400 million years of geological history. It describes the closing of the Iapetus Ocean and the rise of the North Atlantic Ocean, which generated large amounts of molten rock (or magma) both within the Earth’s crust and at the surface. The Geopark is located in the southeast of Northern Ireland, adjacent to the border with the Republic of Ireland.