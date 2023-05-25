Chinese hackers seek the ability to disrupt communications between the US and Asia in the event of a crisis, Microsoft says









CNN

–

Hackers backed by the Chinese government are likely to pursue cyber capabilities that could be used to disrupt critical communications between the US and the Asia-Pacific region in the event of a future US-China crisis. Microsoft warned Wednesday. Chinese hackers have been active since mid-2021 and have targeted critical infrastructure organizations in the US territory of Guam and other parts of the US as part of a covert espionage and information-gathering campaign, Microsoft said in a new report. Organizations targeted by hackers cover the maritime, transport and government sectors, among others. The Microsoft report highlights the key role that cyber operations could play in current and future US-China energy competition and territorial disputes in the Pacific. China has claimed a growing list of territories in the Pacific in recent years in what US officials see as alarming expansionism by Beijing. In a special advisory released Wednesday, the FBI, the National Security Agency and other US and Western security agencies said they believe Chinese hackers may be applying the same covert techniques against critical sectors around the world. Microsoft declined to comment beyond its public blog post on Wednesday when CNN asked for specific information supporting the tech firms’ conclusion that Chinese hackers were preparing disruptive capabilities for future crises. CNN has sought comment from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, about Microsoft’s findings. Beijing regularly denies allegations of hacking. US officials regularly cite China as the most persistent and prolific government hacking threat the US faces. Chinese hackers are too often unidentified and undetected in their infiltration of American organizations, Jen Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said in February. U.S. officials are also concerned that Chinese hackers have established bases in Taiwan’s critical infrastructure that Beijing could use to cut off key services such as electricity in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a senior defense official told reporters in March. american. The defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, compared China’s probe of Taiwanese infrastructure to how Russia previously used its hackers to dig into Ukraine’s electricity sector. Russian military hackers twice knocked out power in Ukraine in landmark attacks in 2015 and 2016, according to the US Department of Justice and private experts. Over the past decade, Russia has targeted a number of critical infrastructure sectors in operations that we don’t believe were designed for immediate effect, said John Hultquist, principal analyst at security firm Mandiant, which is owned by Google. China has done the same in the past, targeting the oil and gas sector. Chinese cyber threat actors are unique among their peers in that they have not regularly used disruptive and disruptive cyber attacks, Hultquist said. Microsoft’s report is a rare opportunity to investigate and prepare for this threat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/politics/china-hackers-guam-microsoft-taiwan/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos