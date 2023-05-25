Purdue Extension educators connect with international contacts in Costa Rica





Purdue Extension’s agriculture and natural resources educators serve as a source of unbiased information for communities in Indiana on topics such as production agriculture, small farms and natural resource conservation. Their job is also to connect these topics in Indiana with countries around the world. Ten Purdue Extension agriculture and natural resources (ANR) educators visited Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC), a public university in Costa Rica, to see how their faculty provides outreach to local communities. Unlike Indiana, faculty at TEC must submit a research-related extension proposal to receive support and time allotted for the project. “The purpose of the trip was to provide our ANR educators with an international experience that showed how other public universities in developing countries are handling expansion and how they are supporting and connecting with local communities,” explained Henry Quesada, agriculture and nature of Purdue Extension. resource program manager.

For ten days, Indiana educators traveled throughout Costa Rica with TEC faculty learning about popular crops such as coffee, potatoes and cacao production and renewable energy projects. Quesada, who grew up on a farm in Costa Rica, spoke about the importance of conservation and sustainable practices as a way of life in the country. Educators learned why forest protection is important and how renewable energy from hydro, geothermal, solar and wind resources play a critical role in agriculture and communities across the country. Pat Williams, agriculture and natural resources educator at Purdue Extension – Tippecanoe County, shared that the experience not only expanded his knowledge of the culture and people in Costa Rica, but also made him question how we can bring about more sustainable practices through renewable energy in Indiana. “Personally, this journey added to the essence of who I am. Professionally, it connected me to my peers in a way not possible through normal in-state interactions, and I have a better understanding of what they’re involved with in the country,” Williams said.

For Jessica Outcalt, agriculture and natural resources educator at Purdue Extension – Grant County, the experience showed how the international outreach is different than the one in Indiana, and how those differences can lead to innovation and collaboration. “International experiences are so powerful – it’s so easy, especially as a county-focused educator, to focus too much inward and miss what’s going on in the world around us. But being exposed to something as simple as another language spoken more than English, experiencing the humid tropical weather, or talking to growers about the challenges they face and the needs they have can open you up. eyes on what’s important on a global scale as well as a farm or city scale,” Outcalt said.

Since the trip abroad, Outcalt has begun work on a publication that summarizes ways homeowners can make their home, lawn, and garden more sustainable, energy and resource efficient, and wildlife friendly. She credits learning about the Blue Flag initiative from TEC as inspiration for the project. The program began as a way to certify beaches and other natural resources as showing efforts to become more sustainable. “International extension faces many different challenges – agriculture is so different from commercial agriculture here, but they face many of the same ones we do – meeting needs, measuring impacts and building connections are essential to extension in both countries. ” adds Outcalt. Weekend excursion to La Fortuna Falls.

