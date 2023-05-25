India hosted the G20 meeting in disputed Kashmir raising questions of international acceptance

Leisurely cruises on the picturesque Dal Lake on intricately carved wooden shikara boats. Traditional dance to the rhythm of local music. Learning the step of hooking up with actor Ram Charan in Naatu Naatu, this year’s Oscar-winning song with the Indian film star.

All are part of New Delhi’s efforts to welcome G-20 delegates to its part of Kashmir, the Himalayan territory disputed with its neighbor Pakistan.

As India tried to project a sense of normalcy by hosting the third meeting of the G-20 tourism working group in Kashmir amid heightened security, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari waged a protest campaign on his side of the territory. divided, the status of the 75-year conflict seemed cloudy.

Expressing anger, Bhutto Zardari called India’s decision to hold the first major event on its side of Kashmir since revoking its special autonomy almost four years ago a show of arrogance.

This was India sending a message to the world that we do not believe in international law,” Bhutto Zardari told VOA. We can violate international [United Nations] Security Council resolutions, and you can’t do anything about it. And by holding this event today in Occupied Kashmir, they are sending the same message to their participants and the international world.

This year, as president of the G-20, a group of 19 of the world’s largest economies plus the European Union, New Delhi is hosting nearly 100 events across the country.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar dismissed Pakistan’s objections to hosting the tourism conference in the disputed territories’ summer capital, Srinagar.

Pakistan has nothing to do with the G-20, nor with Srinagar and Kashmir, Jaishankar told reporters earlier this month.

The South Asian nuclear rivals have fought three wars over the disputed region since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. A 1948 UN Security Council resolution outlining a process to resolve the issue has never been fully implemented. .

Kamran Bokhari, a senior director at the Washington-based New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, told VOA that currently, the Kashmir conflict has little international significance because it is intractable and mired in a stalemate.

The only reason it matters at all is because it is between two historic nuclear-armed rivals in the world’s most densely populated region, Bokhari said in written comments.

Former Indian diplomat Manju Seth called the dispute a matter of perception.

I guess debatable as to who, you know? In our view, it is no longer controversial and … has always been part of our country, Seth told VOA, echoing New Delhi’s stance.

While most countries sent only local staff to the tourism conference, Pakistan’s allies China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey skipped the event. However, only China, which also has a border dispute with neighboring India, issued a sentence.

[This] says something about how the issue itself is defined by the international community, contrary to what India claims [it is seen] as an international dispute, former Pakistani ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, told VOA.

She dismissed the idea that the attendance of dozens of G-20 delegates was a tacit endorsement of India’s position on Kashmir, instead blaming global politics for the continuation of the decade-old conflict.

The fact that the Security Council has not been able to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir is a reflection of great power politics, Lodhi said.





Fernand de Varennes, the UN’s special rapporteur on minority issues, recently criticized the meeting, saying that by hosting the Kashmir hearing, India is seeking to normalize what some have described as a military occupation.

Wracked by decades of separatist militancy that has killed tens of thousands, Indian-administered Kashmir is among the most militarized parts of the world. India accuses Pakistan of supporting the insurgency, but Pakistan says it only gives moral support to the separatist cause.

Security was beefed up for the event, with New Delhi deploying National Security Guards, naval commandos and Border Security Force personnel to join dedicated police units. However, as the event approached, security took a back seat to provide a sense of normalcy amid reports of mass detentions.

Bokhari said the fact that the G-20 is happening in Kashmir shows that the most powerful countries have accepted New Delhi’s claims that the security situation has improved.

Obviously, India has been able to show that it has things more or less under control, he said.

According to India’s tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy, a record 18.4 million tourists visited Kashmir in 2022, with the government expecting that number to rise.

However, only 20,000 of the millions of tourists were foreign visitors, according to local officials.

As India works to make the picturesque conflict-ridden valley hospitable to globe-trotters, notes Lodhi, Pakistan has no choice but to continue to internationalize the issue, to raise it in mainstream forums.

New Delhi says it will not discuss the issue with Pakistan until Islamabad stops supporting terrorist activities against it, a charge Pakistan denies.

We would like to discuss the status of what is [the part of Kashmir] with Pakistan, which was originally part of India, Seth said.

Earlier this month, Jaishankar told reporters, “There is only one issue to discuss on Kashmir, when Pakistan releases its illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

Pakistan calls its part of Kashmir Azad or Free Kashmir.

Some information for this story came from Reuters.