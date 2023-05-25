International
India hosted the G20 meeting in disputed Kashmir raising questions of international acceptance
Leisurely cruises on the picturesque Dal Lake on intricately carved wooden shikara boats. Traditional dance to the rhythm of local music. Learning the step of hooking up with actor Ram Charan in Naatu Naatu, this year’s Oscar-winning song with the Indian film star.
All are part of New Delhi’s efforts to welcome G-20 delegates to its part of Kashmir, the Himalayan territory disputed with its neighbor Pakistan.
As India tried to project a sense of normalcy by hosting the third meeting of the G-20 tourism working group in Kashmir amid heightened security, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari waged a protest campaign on his side of the territory. divided, the status of the 75-year conflict seemed cloudy.
Expressing anger, Bhutto Zardari called India’s decision to hold the first major event on its side of Kashmir since revoking its special autonomy almost four years ago a show of arrogance.
This was India sending a message to the world that we do not believe in international law,” Bhutto Zardari told VOA. We can violate international [United Nations] Security Council resolutions, and you can’t do anything about it. And by holding this event today in Occupied Kashmir, they are sending the same message to their participants and the international world.
This year, as president of the G-20, a group of 19 of the world’s largest economies plus the European Union, New Delhi is hosting nearly 100 events across the country.
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar dismissed Pakistan’s objections to hosting the tourism conference in the disputed territories’ summer capital, Srinagar.
Pakistan has nothing to do with the G-20, nor with Srinagar and Kashmir, Jaishankar told reporters earlier this month.
The South Asian nuclear rivals have fought three wars over the disputed region since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. A 1948 UN Security Council resolution outlining a process to resolve the issue has never been fully implemented. .
Kamran Bokhari, a senior director at the Washington-based New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, told VOA that currently, the Kashmir conflict has little international significance because it is intractable and mired in a stalemate.
The only reason it matters at all is because it is between two historic nuclear-armed rivals in the world’s most densely populated region, Bokhari said in written comments.
Former Indian diplomat Manju Seth called the dispute a matter of perception.
I guess debatable as to who, you know? In our view, it is no longer controversial and … has always been part of our country, Seth told VOA, echoing New Delhi’s stance.
While most countries sent only local staff to the tourism conference, Pakistan’s allies China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey skipped the event. However, only China, which also has a border dispute with neighboring India, issued a sentence.
[This] says something about how the issue itself is defined by the international community, contrary to what India claims [it is seen] as an international dispute, former Pakistani ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, told VOA.
She dismissed the idea that the attendance of dozens of G-20 delegates was a tacit endorsement of India’s position on Kashmir, instead blaming global politics for the continuation of the decade-old conflict.
The fact that the Security Council has not been able to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir is a reflection of great power politics, Lodhi said.
Fernand de Varennes, the UN’s special rapporteur on minority issues, recently criticized the meeting, saying that by hosting the Kashmir hearing, India is seeking to normalize what some have described as a military occupation.
Wracked by decades of separatist militancy that has killed tens of thousands, Indian-administered Kashmir is among the most militarized parts of the world. India accuses Pakistan of supporting the insurgency, but Pakistan says it only gives moral support to the separatist cause.
Security was beefed up for the event, with New Delhi deploying National Security Guards, naval commandos and Border Security Force personnel to join dedicated police units. However, as the event approached, security took a back seat to provide a sense of normalcy amid reports of mass detentions.
Bokhari said the fact that the G-20 is happening in Kashmir shows that the most powerful countries have accepted New Delhi’s claims that the security situation has improved.
Obviously, India has been able to show that it has things more or less under control, he said.
According to India’s tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy, a record 18.4 million tourists visited Kashmir in 2022, with the government expecting that number to rise.
However, only 20,000 of the millions of tourists were foreign visitors, according to local officials.
As India works to make the picturesque conflict-ridden valley hospitable to globe-trotters, notes Lodhi, Pakistan has no choice but to continue to internationalize the issue, to raise it in mainstream forums.
New Delhi says it will not discuss the issue with Pakistan until Islamabad stops supporting terrorist activities against it, a charge Pakistan denies.
We would like to discuss the status of what is [the part of Kashmir] with Pakistan, which was originally part of India, Seth said.
Earlier this month, Jaishankar told reporters, “There is only one issue to discuss on Kashmir, when Pakistan releases its illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”
Pakistan calls its part of Kashmir Azad or Free Kashmir.
Some information for this story came from Reuters.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/india-s-hosting-of-g20-meeting-in-disputed-kashmir-raises-questions-of-international-acceptance/7106605.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘FBI’ Actor Zeeko Zaki Shares Picturesque Proposal With His Girlfriend | Parade
- India hosted the G20 meeting in disputed Kashmir raising questions of international acceptance
- Cardiff riots: Police ‘on different road when teenagers crash’, senior officer says – BBC News
- Elections in Turkey: far-right Victory Party backs Erdogan’s challenger
- The First Lady of the US Virgin Islands helped Jeffrey Epstein and JP Morgan declare
- Priyanka Chopra Makes Shocking Claims Against Director Who Needed To See His ‘Underwear’ During Scene; calls it a “dehumanizing moment”
- Chinese players can be beaten as the World Table Tennis Championships reach the last 16
- 60 Years Of Bradford Kiwanis Kapers Suits, Accessories On Sale This Weekend | News
- Big Mango: Google Doodle celebrates Bowens giant tourist attraction with colorful past | Queensland
- Arrival flights at Denver International Airport delayed due to storms, ground stop canceled
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan softens demand for early voting amid party crackdown
- Trump’s recent comments complicate his legal teams’ ability to challenge the charges, experts say