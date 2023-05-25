Meet the first members of FIU’s Bouchet Society | FIU news





Figueroa, Okeke, and Onwuka are now part of a network of distinguished scholars who exemplify academic and personal excellence, foster supportive environments, and serve as examples of scholarship, leadership, character, service, and advocacy for students who have traditionally been underrepresented in academia. . Meet the inductees Adrian Figueroa is a doctoral candidate in the earth systems science program in FIU’s College of Arts, Sciences and Education. While pursuing his undergraduate degree in environmental studies at FIU, Figueroa researched how turtles affect Florida’s endangered reefs around Zoo Miami. He found gopher tortoises eat the pine croton, which is the only known refuge for the two federally protected butterflies. This can inform conservation strategies for the gopher tortoise, pine rocklands, butterflies and plant communities. Working alongside FIU conservation ecologist Hong Liu and earth and environment professor Joel Heinen, Figueroa is continuing the work he began as an undergraduate. His dissertation investigates seasonality in fruit set behavior by gopher tortoises and variability among individual tortoises in their role as seed dispersers. His goal is to one day use gopher tortoise reintroductions as a conservation tool to restore native populations of gopher tortoises and to help establish and maintain populations of rare plants that are under threat of extinction. Deidre Okeke is a doctoral student in epidemiology at FIU’s Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work. As a PhD student, her research interest centers around the meaning of social media use and its relationship to mental health. For her dissertation, she plans to examine the role of various indirect and direct effects of social media discrimination on depressive symptoms experienced by Hispanic adults within college settings. She hopes that her work will not only help guide the development of mental health interventions that are relevant and key to this target population, but that it paves the way for further research involving other vulnerable populations. With a background in health disparities, teaching experience and a passion for communication, Okeke’s long-term goal is to become a medical correspondent. Ike Onwuka just graduated with a Ph.D. in earth systems science from the College of Arts, Sciences and Education. In 2016, Onwuka enrolled at FIU as a Ph.D. student in the Department of Earth and Environment and later earned a Master of Science in Environmental Studies. Under the direction of Professor Leonard Scinto, he developed cost-effective and long-term methods to provide high-resolution sediment and phosphorus estimates in channels to assess when water discharges may degrade Everglades wetlands. This work is important because it provides guidance for better water management strategies that focus on reducing pollution in the Everglades, Biscayne and Florida Bays and other coastal systems. The importance of his work has been recognized by several organizations that have supported his work through grants including the Everglades Foundation as well as programs supported by the National Science Foundation including the Florida Everglades Long-term Coastal Ecological Research (FCE-LTER) and The center. for Research Excellence in Science and Technology. Nominations for The Edward Alexander Bouchet Graduate Honor Society is administered through the FIU University Graduate School. The deadline for nominations is usually in the fall semester. Visit the FIUs Bouchet Society chapter site for the latest information on the application process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2023/meet-fius-first-bouchet-society-inductees The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

