United States imposes expanded sanctions and export controls on Russia | Insights





The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) took a number of actions under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) on May 19, 2023. Here are some of the key US export control actions: Extension of items requiring license for export to Russia and Belarus. In coordination with other countries imposing similar restrictions (Global Export Control Coalition or GECC), BIS significantly expanded the scope of items that cannot be exported/re-exported to Russia without a license, including a number of EAR99 items (not controlled from Trade Checklist). In particular, the new restrictions include 1,224 groups of industrial items, including all items controlled under the three chapters of the Harmonized Tariff System (HTS or HS) – specifically, Chapter 84 (machinery and mechanical equipment), Chapter 85 (electrical machinery) and Chapter 90 (optical, photographic, measuring, medical, and surgical instruments) (Supp. 4 to Part 746 of the EAR).

Expanding the list of items (including EAR99 items) that need a license to export to Iran, Russia or Belarus to include certain electrical parts and machinery under HTS code 8548.00 that are relevant to Russian production of defense items, including drones. This list already included certain aircraft engines and parts, electronic integrated circuits, certain communications components, radio navigation equipment, and certain types of capacitors (Supp. 7 at Part 746 of the EAR).

Extension of Russia/Belarus Foreign Direct Product (FDP) Rule. It also extended the Russia/Belarus FDP Rule to apply to Crimea, ensuring that certain non-US manufactured items are also subject to existing, extensive export controls targeting Crimea.

, , , AND of the Russian Federation (other sectors including defence, aerospace, maritime, metals and mining have been previously identified). As such, any party operating in these sectors of the economy risks sanctions. OFAC expanded the prohibitions on the types of services that US persons may provide to persons in Russia to include architectural services AND engineering services . OFAC previously prohibited US persons from providing accounting, trust and corporate formation, quantum computing services, and certain services related to the marine transportation of crude oil and other petroleum products, except within the parameters of the price cap regime.

AND . OFAC previously prohibited US persons from providing accounting, trust and corporate formation, quantum computing services, and certain services related to the marine transportation of crude oil and other petroleum products, except within the parameters of the price cap regime. OFAC modified Directive 4 under Executive Order 14024, which prohibits transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance, to require US persons to report to OFAC any property owned or controlled by these entities (eg circumstances where the property is effectively immovable). This is separate from the duty of US financial institutions to reject and report transactions involving such entities. US persons holding property of the above Russian entities must file a report with OFAC on or before June 18, 2023 and annually thereafter by June 30 of a given year.

300-Plus Names. OFAC and the US State Department designated over 300 individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft in more than 20 countries as Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs), subject to asset freezes, although OFAC issued closure licenses or other general in certain cases. These designated persons include: individuals and entities in countries, including Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, Finland, and Estonia, that the US government identified as part of illegal procurement network used by the Russian military and intelligence services to buy banned technology, such as semiconductors and microelectronics several Russian educational and research institutes involved in the development and training of extractive technologies, as well as several Russian drilling and mining companies a number of Russian-made/Russian-registered aircraft operated by or on behalf of the Russian military, as well as certain vessels

The scope of items requiring a license for export to Russia (and Belarus) is very comprehensive and affects almost every industry. Although the new restrictions do not technically constitute an embargo on Russia, the nature and scope of the sanctions and export controls push the regulatory landscape ever closer to one. Actually reality.

For companies that manufacture, distribute or ship items internationally to high priority list or otherwise identified as at risk if the deviation is critical to: undertake additional due diligence steps with respect to vendors, suppliers, customers and other contracting parties with any connection to Russia, and work with trading partners to secure supply chains and document all compliance and due diligence steps provide training to logistics and other staff to identify red flags given the sophistication of Russian evasion efforts work with financial institutions in advance and be prepared to provide details about the end user and end use of products as financial institutions implement additional protocols in response to recent and previous FinCEN alerts

or otherwise identified as at risk if the deviation is critical to: Companies should expect increased enforcement from BIS, OFAC and DOJ. Those involved in deliberate attempts to divert goods to Russia may face criminal action. For those companies that unknowingly ship products that end up in Russia, be warned that the US government can use its extensive subpoena powers and investigations. Even if a company is eventually exonerated, it can be expensive and create negative consequences.

A number of countries, including the UK, Australia and Canada, imposed concurrent sanctions and additional designations of individuals and entities. The 11th round of EU sanctions imposing similar restrictions is expected to come into effect soon. There may be material differences between the sanctions regimes, including which entities are subject to asset freezes similar to the US designation on the SDN list. In addition, different regimes have different notification/reporting obligations. Especially in the international transport of goods, the sanctions of some jurisdictions may come into play. For example, EU or UK insurers provide insurance cover for a significant amount of cargo, ships and aircraft involved in international trade.

