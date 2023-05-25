2023 Stephen Palmer Travel Scholarship Fund Recipients Announcement

Published: May 23, 2023

Creative Scotland and Engage Scotland are delighted to announce the 11 recipients of the 2023 Stephen Palmer Travel Scholarship Fund.

The fund provides support for freelancers working in the visual arts in Scotland to connect with peers across the UK. The projects will be developed between now and the end of 2023.

The 2023 fund will take artists and curators from across Scotland to Orkney and West Sussex, through Scottish stately homes and moors. The recipients are:

Katherine Fay Allan, Amy Beeston, Harvey Dimond, Maya Rose Edwards, Kathryn Hanna, Rebecca Livesey-Wright, Lauren McLaughlin, Siobhan McLaughlin, Rachel McBrinn & Alison Scott, Katherine Murphy AND Ruth Mutch.

We received over 70 applications which demonstrate the diversity and high quality of Scotland’s visual arts sector. Each of the selected recipients has demonstrated a clear ambition to explore new ideas and connections, and these awards will significantly inform and enrich their future work in the sector.

More details of the beneficiaries and their projects:

Katherine Fay Allan plans to travel to Wakehurst: Kew Gardens in West Sussex, to learn more about their ongoing research into biodiversity and conservation. As an interdisciplinary artist who finds inspiration within the ephemeral activity of nature, this is an opportunity to connect with researchers and foster future collaborative work.

Amy Beeston is looking forward to a concentrated explosion of sound art events at SONICA SURGE in Glasgow this autumn. She hopes that this immersion in innovative audiovisual art and experimentation will help her find strategies for bringing her sound art and visual art practices together more coherently in the future.

Harvey Dimond will travel to both the Borthwick Institute at the University of York and Harewood House near Leeds. He will undertake research on the Harewood-Lascelles family papers, which relate to his Barbadian family background, as well as research on the Institute’s southern African collections. This will allow him to further develop his practice’s focus on ancestry, migration and ecologies in the global south.

A collaborative tour between participating artists Maya Rose Edwards AND Seamus Killick to be associated with Scottish bogs, bogs and moors. A research tour which will explore the historical and scientific significance of these habitats through participatory creative activity with local residents who live near them.

Kathryn HannaThe ‘Molten Energy’ project explores the bronze casting process through the often contrasting lenses of queer and religious consciousness. Hanna will learn bronze casting processes at the Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop and visit Birnam Arts in Dunkeld and Little Sparta in Dunsyre to investigate new conceptual ideas.

Rebecca Livesey-Wright will travel to the creative spaces of the artist and caregiving mother in England. “This will inform how I integrate my identity as a mother and artist into my work. Experiencing these spaces will allow me to compare the access landscapes between Scotland and England and examine how these affect the way mothers and others with primary care responsibilities access art.

Lauren McLaughlin will travel to London to visit a number of leading institutions, collections and organizations whose practices are centered around supporting artists with caring responsibilities. She will research how other artists and collectives have engaged with maternal activism and bring this learning back to Scotland to apply to her ongoing practice.

Artist and curator Siobhan McLaughlin will undertake a research trip to Orkney to expand her understanding of the materials and her network by connecting with new artists and organisations; walking from Stromness to the Ness of Brodgar, where the earliest evidence of woven cloth from the Neolithic period in Scotland was discovered.

Rachel McBrinn and Alison Scott will travel to Oban to conduct a review of ‘Suitable Lands and Favorable Situations’ and an accompanying walk in local areas of Atlantic rainforest, in partnership with local organisations. They will also use part of the funding to undertake research at the NLS Moving Image Archive in Glasgow.

Katherine Murphy will travel to Atlas Arts Skye to visit with resident artist Lauren Gault to engage with her creative practice and discuss current and future collaborations. She will embark on a reflective writing residency with TRADE artists, at an independent residential space The Lengths Studio in the rural Highlands, Achaphubuil, Fort William.

Ruth Mutch plans to travel to various universities across the UK to attend the Pathways into Children’s Publishing illustration course in person. The scholarship will allow her to develop relationships with fellow mentees, illustrators, publishers and tutors – which would be much more challenging to attend simply online.

About the Stephen Palmer Travel Scholarship Fund

Creative Scotland and Engage Scotland established this bursary fund to honor Stephen Palmer, a highly regarded and highly respected Visual Arts officer and specialist who devoted a large part of his career to the work of Creative Scotland and its body predecessor, Scottish Arts Council.

Established posthumously in 2021, this annual award reflects Stephen’s deep belief in the value of travel to broaden horizons, build new connections and inform and inspire the development of new work.

The scholarship aims to support the creative and professional development of individuals working in the visual arts sector in Scotland. Recipients are encouraged to work with respect for the environment and will undertake sustainable travel within Scotland and the rest of the UK. We are particularly interested in helping people who may have had limited opportunities to travel for work to date.

The scholarship has been developed by Creative Scotland in partnership with Engage Scotland, the leading gallery education advocacy and training network, representing art educators, organisations, freelancers and artists from across the country. The Stephen Palmer Travel Scholarship Fund is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland.

Quote from Sarah Robinson Frood, Engage Scotland Co-ordinator:

“We are delighted to be able to continue to support artists from across Scotland to access the Stephen Palmer Travel Scholarship Fund in 2023. The range of applications highlighted the energy and diversity of Scotland’s visual arts sector at the moment, and how much the artists value making connections with peers and locations across the UK.”

Kirsteen Macdonald, Visual Arts Officer IN Creative Scotland said:

“Broadening horizons, building new connections and expanding networks are all essential ingredients for informing and inspiring the development of new work. These travel bursaries are specifically designed to help Scotland’s independent artists, writers and curators to pursue a range of opportunities across the UK that will have a positive impact on how they approach their work in the future .

About Engagement

Engage is the leading advocacy and training network for visual arts engagement and participation. We support arts educators, organizations and artists to work together with communities in dynamic and open exchanges that give everyone the opportunity to learn and benefit from the arts. Engage work in five priority areas: workforce training, workforce diversification, raising the profile and visibility of members’ practice, providing opportunities for members to debate and shape practice, and leading sector advocacy. Engage has over 700 members in the UK and abroad in around 270 organisations.

Engage is a National Sector Portfolio Organization of Arts Council England and receives funding for its programs in Scotland from Creative Scotland and for its program in Wales from Arts Council Wales. Funding has also been received from trusts and foundations, individuals and the corporate sector.

Engage Scotland programs are delivered by program co-ordinators and supported by volunteer development groups.

You can find more information about Engage on our website www.engage.org or social channels Facebook, I tweet, LinkedIn AND Instagram

About Creative Scotland

Creative Scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries in all parts of Scotland by distributing funding provided by the Scottish Government and the National Lottery. Further information at creativescotland.com. Follow us I tweet, Facebook AND Instagram. Find out more about the value of art and creativity in Scotland and join the www.ourcreativevoice.scot