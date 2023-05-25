LWSD students compete in the international DECA competition





Dozens of LWSD students earned their way to the 2021 International Career Development Conference (ICDC), which was held virtually in late April and early May. From that group, about 30 students competed as finalists and two students placed third. The ICDC took place between April 19 and April 30 and the Grand Awards Session concluded the conference on May 6. Nearly 13,000 DECA members competed during the virtual conference, representing the best of the association’s conferences that qualified them to participate in this elite group of competitors. Most of DECA’s 59 competitive events each featured approximately 175 entries, representing thousands of competitors at the local, regional and state/provincial levels. ICDC competitors qualified after regional and state conferences for the opportunity to compete internationally. “These DECA members are to be commended for outstanding recognition as an international honoree,” said Frank Peterson, DECA Inc. executive director. “Their success in our competitive events program — especially in a virtual format — is just one indication that they are striving to be college and career ready through their classroom learning.” DECA members presented solutions and case study presentations via recorded video, with approximately the top 20 competitors in each competitive event earning the opportunity to deliver a final presentation in a virtual meeting with a business professional live via Zoom®. 17,000 members and advisors attended this year’s #DECAICDC. In addition to the career-based competition, DECA members engaged in a series of executive sessions, attended an interview with host Marcus Lemonis from CNBC’s The Profit, and streamed video presentations delivered by more than 50 internationally renowned businesses. Students from all four Lake Washington District School comprehensive high schools participated in the competition. Here is a list of LWSD students who competed as finalists in the competition (DNP=not placed): Business growth plan 4th place – Austin Picinich, Juanita High School Financial Operations Research Finalist/DNP – Aarya Kalki AND Sophia Masterson, Eastlake High School Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series Finalist/DNP – Dominic Newman, Lake Washington High School Accounting Applications Series DNP – Vaishnavi Vidyasagar , Eastlake High School

, Finalist/DNP – Victoria Humann, Eastlake High School Business finance services DNP – Sameeksha Sharma , Redmond High School

, 3rd place – Dhruv Srinivasan , Redmond High School

, 9th place – Arjun Menon, Eastlake High School Entrepreneurship Series Finalist/DNP – Sayan Bhatia, Redmond High School Food Marketing Series DNP – Rohinee Mattikalli, Eastlake High School Human resource Management DNP – Ailee Yoshida , Redmond High School

, DNP – Liam Green, Lake Washington High School Restaurant and Food Service Management Series 5th place – Citizen Gulam, Lake Washington High School Integrated Marketing Campaign – Service 4th place – Aaagney Iyer/Esther Liu, Juanita High School Personal financial knowledge 3rd place – Jasmine Yang , Juanita High School

, Finalist/DNP – Kate Dykhnova, Redmond High School Business Solutions Project Finalist/DNP – Eric Zhou, Redmond High School Career Development Project DNP/Finalist – Mili Joshi AND Sanjana Reddy, Lake Washington High School School Based Enterprise – Retail Operations 8th place – Ranen Biswas, Ameya Deo, Father Bansal, Eastlake High School Entrepreneurial Team Decision Making 9th place – Suhani Nog AND Arjun Mahesh, Eastlake High School Hospitality Services Team Decision Making 10th place – Kiera Foley AND Srishti Mangal, Eastlake High School

