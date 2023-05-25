Update on the construction of the International Center of Dr. Billy Kim





October 8, 2015 (Jackson, Miss.) – Construction of the International Center Dr. Billy Kim is underway! This two-story facility will provide Belhaven with a versatile space for conferences and more. The 18,000-square-foot facility will be located in the center of campus and will include: Dynamic conference facility (allows theater-style seating variations)

Two seminar rooms

Five classes

Prayer chapel

Four staff/faculty offices

Kitchen preparation Each week, new photos will be added to this news page to keep the public informed about the progress of the International Center. Plans are underway for a celebratory dedication service to be held on Sunday, June 26, 2016, which will include visits from Dr. Kim, numerous Korean-Asian personalities and the children’s choir of the world-famous Far East Broadcasting Company. The International Center emphasizes the importance of global perspectives in higher education and values ​​the relationship the University has with South Korea. Dr. Billy Kim is a broadcaster, pastor and influential speaker, as well as an international Christian statesman who has counseled former presidents of South Korea. He built an international media network at Far East Broadcasting Company-Korea where he serves as Chairman of the Board. He also became the first Asian to serve as president of the 40 million-member Baptist World Alliance. “In the modern history of the Church, there have been few leaders who have had as much influence as Dr. Billy Kim”, said President Dr. Roger Parrott. “Although not so well known in the United States, the ministry of Dr. Kim in Asia has been of the scope and importance of leaders such as Billy Graham, Bill Bright and Rick Warren. Belhaven is honored to be the only university in America to have a building named in honor of the global impact of Dr. Kim.” April 2016 March 2016 March 2016 February 2016 February 2016 January 2016 January 2016 December 2015 December 2015 November 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015

