A UN treaty on plastic pollution is another step closer





Negotiations are well underway As part of the agreement reached at UNEA, governments now meet every six months at Intergovernmental Negotiating Committees (INCs) to thrash out the details of the treaty by the end of next year. The INC process aims to finalise the draft text of the treaty by the end of 2024, to be adopted in 2025. This highly ambitious timeline illustrates the global political will for systemic solutions to plastic pollution and urgent, coordinated action to accelerate the transition to a circular economy for plastics. INCs offer stakeholders the opportunity to put forward their views on what the treaty should say and how legally binding it should be. These stakeholders include leaders from civil society, science and academia, as well as business. Importantly, INCs include representatives from the informal sector (local waste collectors and waste pickers), whose role in the global recycling system is often not recognized. In the first round of negotiations (known as INC-1) that we attended in Uruguay last November, we were encouraged by the calls from governments around the world to establish global rules and obligations for all countries, along the full life cycle of plastics. The second round of negotiations (INC-2) takes place next week in Paris, and here we expect the talks to move from process to substance. Why are these meetings in Paris so important? At INC-2, governments will discuss some of the essential elements of the treaty that have yet to be defined and agreed, for example, its objectives, scope and means of implementation. Countries will put forward their expectations and the hope is that they will be used to draft a legal text. This zero draft, as you know, is important because it will be the basis of future negotiations. Unilever is participating in the negotiations in Paris with the Business Coalition, seeking to lay these very important legal foundations. To give itself the best chance of ending plastic pollution, the treaty must establish legally binding global rules and obligations for all countries. Ambitious goals to tackle this issue will be meaningless if we don’t put the policy measures in place to implement them, explains Ed Shepherd, our Senior Manager of Global Sustainability and lead representative to the Business Coalition. We hope that this second round of negotiations will go into detail because we need to work at pace if a text is to be reached by 2025. The options document published by the United Nations Environment Program to be discussed in Paris is very encouraging and includes many of the elements we have been looking for as a Business Coalition, such as reduction, turnover and prevention.

