Marriott International signs the industry’s first strategic collaboration with Rappi, Inc. in Latin America

PLANTATION, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International (NASDAQ: Tues.) announced today that it has signed an industry-first agreement with Rappi, Inc., the multi-Latin technology company. The partnership aims to increase daily earning opportunities and provide a superior travel experience for both Marriott Bonvoy members and Rappi users.



Marriott Bonvoy members will soon be able to link their Rappi and Marriott Bonvoy accounts, which will result in exclusive benefits such as earning Bonvoy points on qualifying Rappi purchases, while offering additional benefits to Rappi Prime users . This unique agreement marks the first time a global hotel company has entered into a strategic collaboration with a Latin American technology company, demonstrating Marriott International’s continued commitment to innovative and technological collaborations that meet the evolving needs of its guests.

“As the largest hotel company in Caribbean AND Latin America, we remain committed to enhancing the travel experience of our Marriott Bonvoy members, from booking to check-out, ensuring we are meeting our guests where they are. Working with one of the most innovative startups will allow us to deliver on our promise to provide more daily earning opportunities for members and introduce us to Rappi users who may not yet be familiar with our travel program award-winning,” said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, chief. sales and marketing officer for Marriott International in Caribbean AND Latin America.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, currently has over 5.8 million users in Caribbean AND Latin America. The collaboration with Rappi will enable Marriott International to offer its services to more than 30 million Rappi users in nine countries in Latin Americaincluding Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, PERUAND uruguay.

“With this strategic partnership with Marriott Bonvoy we continue to strengthen our position as a leading multi-vertical technology company in Latin Americaensuring the best deal and experience when booking travel through Rappi and continuing to make our Prime membership the highest value program in Latin America“, he said Guido BecherGlobal Head of Rappi Travel.

The collaboration between Marriott Bonvoy and Rappi will start first MexicoMarriott’s largest market in the region and will be followed in the coming months by Colombia and other markets where Rappi operates.

Rappi, which has quickly become one of the most popular and trusted technology companies in the Latin America, is a leader in digital services that provides innovative solutions to unmet needs, as it manages to connect users, commerce and couriers in a strong digital ecosystem. Among its verticals, Rappi offers restaurant, grocery and pharmacy delivery, courier, Fintech, e-commerce and travel, as well as a Prime subscription service that offers free delivery and numerous other benefits. Rappi is headquartered in Bogota Colombiaand currently serves over 350 cities in 9 Latin American countries.

More information on how to link accounts and details of benefits will be shared in the coming months.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: Tues.) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 major brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.comand for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at I tweet AND Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel awards program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around and around the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 exceptional brands offers renowned hospitality in the world’s most memorable destinations. Members can earn points on hotel and resort stays, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxury products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To register for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go to here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy at Facebook, I tweet, Instagram AND TIK Tok.

About Rappi, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and with more than 100 million downloads, Rappi is the first Latin American technology company present in 9 countries and more than 350 cities in the region. Rappi provides an experience that allows users to order a wide variety of goods and services. In addition to traditional transportation, users can also have deliveries in less than 10 minutes, access financial services, and wishes and favors that are unique options. IN ColombiaRappi is present in more than 40 cities, has more than 30 thousand allies and has more than 60 thousand registered couriers. https://about.rappi.com

