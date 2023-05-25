Long-awaited legislation for a visitor charge City of Edinburgh Council
Council leader Cammy Day has welcomed today’s publication of a bill by the Scottish Parliament to empower councils to raise money through tourism.
If passed, Guest Levy (Scotland) Bill will give City of Edinburgh Council the power to progress plans for an overnight stay charge, which it has campaigned to see introduced for more than five years.
The council has produced a substantial body of work to support its case for why a levy is the right measure for Edinburgh, including a detailed consultation in 2018 where 85% of the 2,500 respondents expressed strong support for its introduction. This figure included most Edinburgh-based businesses and accommodation providers.
It was then estimated that an Edinburgh tax could raise in the region of £15 million a year to invest in sustainable tourism and managing the impact of tourism on the city. The draft law released today provides that taxes should be based on a percentage of the cost of accommodation and spent on substantial services for or used by tourists.
Council leader Cammy Day said:
We’ve been building the case for Edinburgh to introduce such a tax for years, so it’s great to finally see this bill brought forward.
We are very proud that Edinburgh is one of the most popular visitor destinations in the world, but we are equally aware that this success comes at a cost. This is why we believe it is right to ask visitors to make a small contribution to help us maintain and improve our tourism offer by managing its impact and why we have been a key driver working with COSLA and the Scottish Government to see this legislation brought forward.
Visitor tax is common practice in other major cities and destinations, so why not here, in the country named ‘the best city in the world’ to visit by Time Out magazine?
From our worldwide consultation held in 2018, our proposals won overwhelming support from Edinburgh residents, businesses and attractions – and, importantly, from the majority of accommodation providers too.
It is clear that this model will need to be revised in accordance with the recommendations of the draft law, so its reformulation with input from industry partners and communities is our next priority. It has been an extremely challenging period for our culture and hospitality industry, so it is more important than ever that we are fully committed to working together with them and other partners to co-produce a scheme that works best for our entire capital.
