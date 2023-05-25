Long-awaited legislation for a visitor charge City of Edinburgh Council

Council leader Cammy Day has welcomed today’s publication of a bill by the Scottish Parliament to empower councils to raise money through tourism.

If passed, Guest Levy (Scotland) Bill will give City of Edinburgh Council the power to progress plans for an overnight stay charge, which it has campaigned to see introduced for more than five years.

The council has produced a substantial body of work to support its case for why a levy is the right measure for Edinburgh, including a detailed consultation in 2018 where 85% of the 2,500 respondents expressed strong support for its introduction. This figure included most Edinburgh-based businesses and accommodation providers.

It was then estimated that an Edinburgh tax could raise in the region of £15 million a year to invest in sustainable tourism and managing the impact of tourism on the city. The draft law released today provides that taxes should be based on a percentage of the cost of accommodation and spent on substantial services for or used by tourists.

Council leader Cammy Day said: