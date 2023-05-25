Sign the safety pledge at Logan City Council

Chairman Darren Power, left, Division 7 Councilor Tim Frazer and Infrastructure Chair Councilor Teresa Lane at the SafeRoads4Logan event in the Grand Plaza today.

Logan Mayor Darren Power is urging drivers to get serious about road safety this Fatality Free Friday.

Fatality Free Friday is tomorrow (Friday, May 26), but the aim of the campaign extends beyond preventing fatal accidents on that very day.

Even more important is the introduction of lasting changes in the attitudes of road users.

There have been seven fatalities on Logan city streets so far this year – three motorcyclists, three pedestrians and one vehicle passenger.

Cr Power said the consequences of fatal accidents are far-reaching.

“That’s seven people too many, but what the statistics don’t show is the immense pain felt by the families and friends of those seven people, for years afterwards,” he said.

“Every person on the road has a responsibility to ensure that this statistic does not increase, not just on Fatality Free Friday, but every day of the year.”

Cr Power joined other councilors and local police officers at a SafeRoads4Logan event at Grand Plaza, Browns Plains today.

A ‘pledge car’ was available for people to give their signature to the cause.

SafeRoads4Logan is a partnership between the Council, Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland Police Service, Queensland Health and RACQ.

Representatives spoke to members of the public about road safety, while the ‘100 shoes’ display represented the lives lost on our roads.

Infrastructure Chair Cr Teresa Lane praised the road safety partnership.

“I am proud that Council is involved in this important work to raise awareness of road safety in our community,” Cr Lane said.

Ward 7 Councilor Tim Frazer said safety should be at the forefront of everyone’s minds whenever they use our roads.

“Every time they get behind the wheel, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians have a responsibility to ensure everyone on the road gets home to their family,” Cr Frazer said.

The Australian Road Safety Foundation calls on all drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians to take the pledge to choose road safety.

Visit arsf.com.au and I promise:

· Always be able to drive

· Travel according to the conditions

· Stay focused on the road

· Be visible