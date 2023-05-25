International
Virtual wards: Staffing gaps threaten national plan, leaders warn
An initiative to provide care for patients in virtual wards like their own homes rather than NHS settings in England is at risk due to staff shortages, according to health chiefs.
The government aims to expand the numbers of virtual wards and the conditions they monitor with a national ambition for the NHS to have 40 to 50 virtual beds per 100,000 residents by December this year, increasing capacity before next winter to around 10,000 beds in this fall. .
But in an analysis, the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS organisations, said this innovative model was being severely hampered by a lack of clinical staff available to run it.1
Virtual wards are remote monitoring services that help patients manage their health at home. Patients and caregivers are asked to take measurements such as blood oxygen levels, blood pressure or temperature in a location deemed convenient for them. Readings are sent to healthcare providers by phone or digitally.
The initiative has gone relatively well so far, said report author Rezina Hakim, senior policy adviser at the NHS Confederation, told by the fact that last year the NHS managed to successfully treat more than 100,000 patients in these wards with more more than 340 virtual guilds. programs now operating across England, reaching more than 7,500 virtual beds.
In addition, there was considerable enthusiasm among doctors and local health leaders for increased use of virtual wards, which, if done well, can help keep people out of hospital, discharge patients early, reduce clinical time and to give patients autonomy and choice.
However, the report warned, as we await the National Workforce Plan and the Digital, Data and Technology Workforce Plan, it cannot be underestimated how this persistent shortage of available labor over the years continues to affect the feasibility of delivery of virtual wards at scale.
For the report, the author interviewed 20 NHS leaders, including integrated care system chairs, chief executives, integrated care board digital leaders, doctors and senior operational and financial staff about their experience of delivering virtual wards.
One of the (unnamed) people interviewed said, War is manpower. No one wants to take that post [virtual ward] and you have to reset from somewhere else. The report recommended that staffing should be properly planned with opportunities for clinical staff from acute, social, community and primary care to work on these wards, both permanently and on duty, so that they are seen as a service of stable that offers career development.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “It is worrying to note that vital new models of innovative care such as virtual wards, which could go a long way to support the protection of health services and avoid another winter crisis this year , are being endangered due to the lack of staff to direct them.
The support from NHS England has been welcomed and there is a need for virtual wards to be rolled out far and wide to help deal with winter demand. However, it is also important that prescribers are allowed flexibility so that their use is not restricted to frail patients or those with respiratory disease.
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care questioned the claims made in the report, saying: “Good progress has been made with the NHS already opening 7,000 virtual ward beds, an increase of almost 50% since last summer , and remaining on track to deliver 10,000 before winter.
As part of our plan to recover urgent and urgent care services, we have committed to expanding NHS capacity, supported by an additional £1 billion of funding. We will soon publish a long-term workforce plan, including projections for the number of doctors, nurses and other professionals we will need in five, 10 and 15 years.
