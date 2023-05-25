First ever conviction for illegal heat in Yorkshire and the Humber after discovery at Cleethorpes store

In what is believed to be the first conviction of its kind in the Yorkshire and Humber region, and one of only a handful of such convictions nationwide, Martins Klintsons, of Convamore Road, Grimsby, pleaded guilty after officers Trading Standards discovered a quantity of illegal products in a Cleethorpes store.

The 43-year-old appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on 18 May 2023 facing seven charges under the Trade Marks Act 1994. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

The factory worker, who managed AZ Booze in St Peters Avenue, has been fined a total of £1,690 after 674 illegal disposable vapes, 3,720 illegal cigarettes (186 packs) and 53 x 50g bags of illegal hand-rolled tobacco were seized. found for sale. .

The unannounced visit was carried out on 5 October 2022 by North Lincolnshire Councils Trading Standards and Humberside Police Community Team.

Klintson faced seven charges under the Trade Marks Act 1994 relating to counterfeit tobacco products: two offenses under the Standardized Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations 2015; two offenses under the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2015 (which related to the packaging of tobacco products and their failure to display appropriate health warnings); and five other offenses relating to disposable vaporizers seized from the premises which were found to be displayed for sale.

A number of cigarettes and tobacco pouches were subsequently found to be counterfeit copies of the original brands, and vape strips were all found to have internal tanks well in excess of the legal limit of 2ml, with all from 10 to in 14 ml of nicotine. liquid. Some of the seized vape sticks also contained nicotine liquid with a strength two and a half times the legal limit, with a nicotine content of five percent when the legal maximum is two percent. These devices were also found to be intended for the US market and did not carry the warnings, adequate labeling and traceability information required by UK law.

At the time of the inspection, Klintsons was the manager of the business, having been appointed to run the business on behalf of the owner who worked away and rarely visited the premises. When interviewed by Trading Standards officers, he admitted buying illegal vape, cigarettes and tobacco to sell in the shop without informing his employer. He said he did this to supplement his wages and earn extra money to support his growing family.

Klintson was sentenced to a total financial penalty of 1,690, with fines of 850, court costs of 500 and a victim surcharge of 340.

After handing down the sentence, District Judge Curtis said these types of offenses are serious and will always be treated as such by the courts. The judge made it clear that he had imposed a less severe sentence as he was sentencing an individual who was the manager of the business for a relatively short time, did not receive any of the profits and was not an owner or director of the company.

District Judge Curtis considered the defendant’s means to pay any financial penalty and considered the impact it would have on his family. He made it clear that he was not making an example of the defendant, but was sending a clear message to others who work in these areas and those who make huge profits as a result. The judge stated that if he were to punish the owner or director of the company, the fine would be significantly higher.

The street value of all the cigarettes and tobacco goods that were seized in the inspection, based on current HMRC figures, would be 1,513, with a legitimate value of 3,842.90.

The value of the counterfeit goods, using the same calculation, would be street value 703 and legal value 1699.

The confiscated disposable vaping devices, which are illegal in the UK for being over the UK legal limit, currently sell for around 12 per unit, with a total value of around 8,088.

It should be noted that while these items are illegal to sell in the UK, they are being widely marketed and sold by unscrupulous wholesale suppliers and are being found in small retail outlets across the country with thousands of goods such as have been seized by Trading Standards officers. with almost 5,000 devices seized in North East Lincolnshire in the last year alone.

Councilor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said: I am very pleased with this result and proud to see our Trading Standards team at the forefront of tackling the current craze for illegal vaping.

This case shows that the same people who sell illegal tobacco are behind the ever-growing trade in illegal disposable vapes. All tobacco is harmful, but illegal tobacco tends to be much cheaper, making it easier for kids to start smoking and become addicted, and the same applies to extreme cigarettes. illegal, such as the ELUX Legend 3,500 and the R&M Tornado, which are clearly marketed to children and young people.

The illicit tobacco and vapor trade also has strong links to organized crime and criminal gangs, so those who buy these products often funnel money into things like people smuggling, drug trafficking, money laundering and even terrorism.

Even local small-time vendors are at the bottom of a long criminal chain selling illegal tobacco and vape is a crime.

People can make a real difference to help keep more illegal tobacco off the streets by reporting it. We need to keep the pressure on those who continue to sell it.

Report any concerns to Trading Standards at tr[email protected] or call (01472) 326299, option 3.

Since the start of tip investigations into illegal smoking under Operation Nightshade and the recent joint operation CeCe between National Trading Standards and HMRC, almost two million illegal cigarettes and more than a tonne of illegal tobacco have been taken off the streets of North East Lincolnshire .