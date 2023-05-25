Chemonics joins ILGA World as an associate member





Chemonics International celebrates its new associate membership status with ILGA World, a global federation of organizations committed to advancing the rights of individuals with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions and sexual characteristics (SOGIESC).

We are excited to share it ILGA World The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association recently approved Chemonics for associate membership in the world’s largest coalition of organizations advancing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) rights ). Founded in 1978, ILGA World has grown to include over 1,600 members in six major regions. ILGA World has three work pillars: advocacy for LGBTQI+ rights, strengthening of LGBTQI+ activists and representative and allied organizations, and explorative to build the evidence base for LGBTQI+ inclusion. This approach aligns with the work of our global staff to advance inclusive LGBTQI+ development in their programs and why Chemonics is committed to standing as an ally to all members of the LGBTQI+ community in the countries where we work. We are incredibly proud to be recognized as an associate member of ILGA World, as allies supporting LGBTQI+ organizations and movements around the world from Colombia to Vietnam. We are committed to protecting equal human rights for all communities and freedom from all forms of discrimination, says Shauna Aron Caria, Senior Advisor and Global Practice Leader for the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) practice. In Global Solidarity, we recognize that through partnerships with LGBTQI+ civil society, government bodies, universities, the private sector and more together, we are stronger. We’ve made great strides in supporting our diverse workforce and making Chemonics a more equal workplace for the LGBTQI+ community, but we must continue to stand up for meaningful inclusion for people of different sexual orientations, gender identities, expressions gender and sexual characteristics. This is an important milestone for Chemonics to formalize our organizational commitment to LGBTQI+ inclusion on the programmatic side, adds Branden A. Ryan, Senior Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Specialist and technical lead for the Chemonics LGBTQI+ Inclusion Technical Working Group , which facilitated the application process. To commemorate this new membership, and as part of Pride Month 2023, Chemonics International is excited to sponsor a new LGBTQI+ Inclusive Development Solutions Summit on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST in association with Society for International Development-United States Working Group on Inclusive Development. The Summit will bring together representatives from implementing partners, development practitioners, USAID, the private sector, academia, industry coalitions, donors, and other critical stakeholders to develop a community of practice of allies and advocates for LGBTQI+ international development programs. . The summit features a keynote address, panel events and dynamic sessions to dive into the root of inclusion challenges, helping to build a community of allies for LGBTQI+ inclusion in global development programming. Register in advance here to get more information. Please direct questions about the summit to [email protected].

