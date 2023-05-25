International News: Spotlight on ESG, Impact and Sustainability

Listed companies in France have long been subject to reporting and disclosure requirements designed to promote corporate social responsibility and, more recently, sustainable growth and sustainable financing, in the interests of shareholders and stakeholders. Since the implementation of the EU in 2014 Directive on non-financial reporting (NFRD) in French law in 2017, only large companies listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris have been obliged to publish non-financial information (in a statement included in the management report) and information on their diversity policy as applicable to the board of directors. . There have also been a number of other national legislative obligations covering gender representation and equality.

In the light of EU Directive on Corporate Sustainability Reporting (EU) 2022/2464 (CSRD) (see page 6 for more details), which significantly amends and improves the reporting requirements for companies under the NFRD, plus several other EU directives, is currently the subject of intense interest and debate as these directives, which will be implemented no later than 2024, will further affect companies and investors in France.

The CSRD expands the scope of companies covered by the NFRD to all large and all listed companies, requires auditing of reported information and strengthens the standardization of reported information in line with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) to be adopted soon to promote the publication of quality and comparable environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Existing disclosure and extra-financial reporting requirements

France has established good market practices that integrate sustainability issues and concerns, not least because first corporate social responsibility (CSR), then ESG considerations have already been integrated into commercial and civil law. Article 1833 of the French Civil Code was amended in 2019 to state that a company must be managed in its corporate interest, taking into account social and environmental issues related to its business operations.

CSR reporting became an integral part of French commercial, environmental and employment law as a result of the implementation of the NFRD. Companies listed on regulated markets, such as the more than 800 companies listed on Euronext Paris, have been required since 2013 to publish information on environmental issues; social issues and treatment of employees; Human rights; against corruption and bribery; board diversity (in terms of age, gender, educational and professional background); and compensation policy for corporate officers. This CSR information is disclosed in the annual management report, the corporate governance report, or, in the case of large companies, the mandatory corporate governance statement.

According to the principle of compliance or explanation, listed companies that adhere to a corporate governance code (French issuers can refer to AfepMEDEF or Middlenext codes) may: i) agree with its recommendations, particularly to establish a CSR committee (with a role to play in let’s talk about the climate resolutions), create ESG training for board members and ensure gender equity and balance at all levels; or ii) explain why these actions have not been taken. Since 2021, large companies have been under a legal obligation to take measures to achieve a balanced representation of men and women at board and/or executive level.

Having identified sustainable financing as a priority in 2010, the French financial markets authority (AMF) actively monitors the information provided to investors. This includes information provided by companies on their strategies to combat climate change; information about the classifications presented by Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulationn ((EU) 2019/2088) (SFDR), (see pg 9 for more details), the main provisions of which came into force in March 2021; and information produced in periodic reports under disclosure requirements implemented in January 2022.

In one the last reportthe AMF suggests that, while equity funds that promote sustainable characteristics (article 8 of the SFDR) and pursue a sustainable investment objective (article 9) have a lower exposure to fossil fuel industries than funds without a sustainability objective (section 6), Section 8 or Section 9 bond funds have, counterintuitively, a higher exposure to fossil fuel industries than their Section 6 equivalents. This may be due to the fact that these bonds have a higher percentage of green bonds or sustainability-related bonds in their portfolio.

Enhanced Disclosure and Reporting under the CSRD

The existing mandatory disclosure regimes and reporting requirements under French law are expected to be amended based on the provisions of the CSRD, the SFRD (which applies until the implementation of the CSRD) and the EU Taxonomy 2020 Regulation.

As the EU Commission’s main mechanism to tackle greenwashing, Taxonomy Regulation (see pg 9 for more details) sets out the criteria for determining whether an activity is environmentally sustainable, including whether the activity contributes or does not significantly harm one or more specified environmental objectives. The Taxonomy Regulation, effective from January 2022, requires further disclosures in addition to those set out in the SFDR.

All companies listed on the regulated market (except micro-companies) will be subject to stricter and harmonized reporting obligations in order to improve the availability and quality of ESG disclosures. Under the dual materiality principle of how business is affected by sustainability issues and how business activities impact society and the environment, companies will have to report detailed information on their material sustainability risks, opportunities and impacts under the ESRS.

Listed companies will also have an essential duty to undertake due diligence to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for external harm resulting from negative human rights and environmental impacts caused by the company’s own operations, its subsidiaries its and in the value chain. It is the responsibility of corporate directors to exercise due diligence.

The extra-financial performance statement will be replaced by the sustainability report, which will be made according to the ESRS and will include materiality assessments, measures to reduce the carbon footprint, reduce environmental impact and ESG statements for the future.

Sustainability information will be found in a dedicated section of the mandatory emissions management report. Companies will have to prepare their reports, including the sustainability statement, in an xHTML electronic format. Sustainability information will also need to be marked according to a digital taxonomy that will be adopted to enable compliance with the future Single European Access Point and will be audited by statutory auditors or independent assurance providers according to European standards and sustainability assurance.

Impact of Enhanced Disclosure and Reporting

In an effort to accelerate the transition to new investment standards, Euronext has launched Eurozone Large 80 ESG Index, which is designed to identify companies with the lowest governance ratings (such as those doing business inconsistent with the UN Global Compact or involved in controversial coal, tobacco or weapons) and the 80 most virtuous companies in terms of energy transition within their respective sectors.

As a result of the wealth of information created by many new reporting obligations and the obvious commercial advantages inherent in doing good business, France has a growing number of third-party impact assessors appointed to transactions. There are also numerous ESG consultants specializing in structuring impact metrics related to pay for performance financial arrangements, or assisting issuers and/or investors with benchmarking, traceability and evaluation of extra-financial data.

The transition from voluntary CSR reporting and performance to mandatory ESG reporting on financial and extra-financial data and value creation is well underway. International funds, especially from Europe and the US, are accelerating the standardization of disclosures by publicly listed companies.

While these legislative and regulatory changes may not clearly distinguish impact financing from sustainable financing, or provide a clear definition of what actually constitutes a sustainable investment, they at least ensure that the needs of market participants financial in terms of ESG data to be completed to comply with its own reporting obligations.

Show less