Scientists discovered 5,000 sea creatures that no one knew existed. It’s a warning.

The vast majority of animals in a potential deep-sea mining hotspot in the Pacific are new to science, according to an analysis published Thursday. (Illustration by Emily Sabens/The Washington Post; SMARTEX Project/Natural Environment Research Council, UK; iStock)

Comment on this story Comment

There are shiny, soft creatures that look like a partially peeled banana. Glassy, ​​translucent sponges that cling to the seabed like upside-down chandeliers. Ghostly octopuses named, fittingly, after Casper The Friendly Ghost. And that’s just what has been discovered so far in the ocean’s hottest spot for future deep-sea mining.

To make electric vehicles, batteries and other key parts of a low-carbon economy, we need a lot of metal. Countries and companies are increasingly looking to extract copper, cobalt and other critical minerals from the seabed.

A new analysis of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a vast mineral-rich area in the Pacific Ocean, estimates that there are about 5,000 sea animals completely new to science. The research, published Thursday in the journal Current Biology, is the latest sign that underwater mining may have a cost to a diverse array of life that we’re just beginning to understand.

This study really highlights how off the charts this section of our planet and this section of our ocean is in terms of how much young life is down there, said Douglas McCauley, a professor of ocean science at the University of California at Santa Barbara which was. were not included in the study.

It also highlights a conundrum of so-called clean energy: Extracting the feedstock needed for the energy transition from fossil fuels has its own environmental and human costs.

Video taken from the Clarion-Clipperton Zone on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean shows a variety of previously unknown marine species. (Video: ROV Isis, SMARTEX Project, Natural Environment Research Council, UK)

Advocates of deep-sea mining say the extraction of these metals is at an all-time low under the sea, far from people and even the richest ecosystems on land. It just fundamentally makes sense for us to look for where we can extract these metals with the lightest planetary touch, said Gerard Barron, chief executive of the Metals Company, one of the leading firms aiming to extract metals from the seabed.

But the discovery of so much sea life reveals how little we know about Earth’s oceans, and how big the cost of renewable energy could be for life beneath the waves.

Life at the bottom of the abyss

At the bottom of the ocean, miles below the surface, is a potato. A bunch of potatoes. Or rather, a bunch of stones that look like potatoes.

After a shark tooth or clam shell descends the depths to the bottom of the sea, layer upon layer of metallic elements dissolved in seawater build up over those bone and stone fragments over millions of years.

The results are underwhelming fields of potato-sized mineral deposits called polymetallic nodules. For a society that needs those minerals, nodules are an unburied treasure, sitting right there at the bottom of the sea ready to be harvested.

One of the largest clusters of nodules is located at the bottom of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a region twice the size of India located between Mexico and Hawaii. The only deep light comes from the occasional flashes of bioluminescent animals.

Despite decades of interest in mapping this abyss, little is known about the regions’ underlying biodiversity. So a team led by the Natural History Museum in London analyzed over 100,000 records from years of research cruises taking samples of sea creatures.

For some expeditions, scientists sank boxes to the bottom and brought them back to the surface, much like an arcade claw game. For others, researchers used remote-controlled underwater vehicles to take pictures or pick up some poor, unsuspecting starfish or sea cucumber, said Muriel Rabone, the researcher at the Natural History Museum who led the paper.

The team found between 6,000 and 8,000 animals, with about 5,000 being completely new to science. One of the world’s few remaining untouched wildernesses, the depths and extreme darkness of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, or CCZ, have fostered the evolution of some animals found nowhere else on Earth.

Among them is the rubber squirrel, a neon yellow sea cucumber that can use its long tail to surf underwater waves and roam the seabed like wild animals traveling through the Serengeti, said Adrian G. Glover, a another co-author from the Natural History Museum.

Another notable animal is a beady-eyed, stubby-winged cephalopod called the Casper octopus. discovered in Hawaii in 2016 and named for its ghostly white appearance, possibly due to the lack of pigment in its food.

Or at least scientists think they saw the octopus at CCZ. These are just visual observations, so we can’t be sure it’s the same species, said Daniel Jones of England’s National Oceanography Centre, another co-author of the paper.

Many animals find shelter in the joints themselves. Tiny flatworms burrow into them, while glass sponges, which use silicon to build their eerie, crystal-like skeletons, grow from them. Little is known about how any of these species interact and form ecosystems.

It’s a surprisingly high-diversity environment, Glover said.

This biodiversity has guided over 700 marine science and policy experts to call for a pause in mining approvals until sufficient and robust scientific information is obtained. Little is known, they say, about how mining can harm fisheries, release carbon stored on the seabed or throw plumes of sediment into the water. Old underwater mining test sites show small signs of ecological recovery.

The ocean floor was once thought to be a bit of a desert, said Julian Jackson, senior manager of ocean governance at the Pew Charitable Trusts, which funded the paper and is calling for a moratorium on deep-sea mining.

But now we understand that there are actually huge amounts of biodiversity in the abyssal plains, he said.

Proponents of deep-sea mining argue that it comes with fewer ethical trade-offs than onshore mining. Deep in the ocean, there are no indigenous communities to move, no child labor to exploit, and no rainforests to raze. Right now, the largest nickel producing country is rainforest-rich Indonesia.

You couldn’t dream of a better place to put such a large and abundant resource, said Barron, head of Vancouver-based Metals. His firm has also provided funding for Natural History Museum researchers.

The company says it designed its robotic vehicle to capture nodes with as little sediment as possible. But Barron admits it’s a bad day for any inhaled organism. It is not about zero impact, he said, but about minimizing the global impact of mining. I know of nothing that has zero impact.

Currently, there are no commercial launches in the CCZ, where no nation is responsible. Environmentalists and mining executives are waiting for a UN-authorized body called the International Seabed Authority to issue regulations about underwater mining. But the small Pacific nation of Nauru, which is Metals Companys partner, invoked a clause in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to speed up the process.

If all goes according to plan, the Metals Company expects to start mining by late 2024 or early 2025. Opponents worry there is not enough time to make sure it can be done safely. Jackson said it is completely undecided how he would oversee and enforce any of these regulations.