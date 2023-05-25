City and county partner for free Seniors Week activities in June





The City and County of Grande Prairie have partnered together to bring fun and free activities to their communities as part of Seniors Week that runs June 5-11. Activities are held at the Eastlink Center and include: Two classes for deep water seniors. Tuesday, June 6 from 10:15 to 11:00 Thursday, June 8 from 10:15 to 11:00

Two introductions to essential dryland classes. Tuesday, June 6 from 12:15 to 1:00 p.m Thursday, June 8 from 12:15 to 1:00 p.m

A multi-sport event with pickleball, corn hole and floor curling. Tuesday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m

The Senior Deep and Introductory Eccentric classes are all available by registration only and have room for 10 participants in each class. Those interested in registering can visit cityofgp.com/SeniorsWeek or call AccessGP at 311. All four classes also include a special senior snack and conversation for registered participants to come together to enjoy coffee, snacks, door prizes and conversation after the class is over. Pre-registration is not required for the multi-sport event, which is open to submissions. The city looks forward to being a part of Seniors Week, an important celebration in our community! Having these events to support and connect with seniors is an integral part of building an inclusive and caring community, says Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton. Seniors play such an important role in our communities. Through their hard work and contributions throughout the region, they created community values ​​and legacies that we hold dear to this day, says County of Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall. We are delighted to partner with the City to celebrate our seniors and offering an opportunity to enjoy free activities at the Eastlink Center is just one of the ways we are saying thank you to seniors for all they do. Stay up to date with city and county Seniors Week events by visiting cityofgp.com/SeniorsWeek or register today for Seniors Week activities by contacting AccessGP at [email protected] or by calling 311.

