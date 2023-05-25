International
The arts help rural towns creatively support community mental health
Local governments are scrambling to help their communities navigate a growing mental health crisis. According to the World Health Organization anxiety and depression increased by 25% worldwide in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people and women most affected. At the same time, the health care workforce has been shrinking, affecting the number of providers available to treat mental illness. Mental Health America estimates that there are 350 individuals for every mental health provider in the US Advisory to the Surgeon Generals Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation from May 2023 describes how loneliness and isolation are profound threats to health.
Small towns in rural areas face even more challenges in connecting residents with the services they need. Looking for solutions, some local leaders are exploring how the healing power of the arts can be used to address mental health challenges citywide.
How do the arts improve mental health?
The arts can positively impact public health by addressing issues related to collective trauma, rACISM, social exclusion and isolationAND chronic disease. Research from the University of Florida shows that the arts can help symptoms of depressionimproves cognition and memory and improves general well-being in older adults. Among teenagers, participation in artistic and cultural activities is shown to reduce loneliness, risk of substance useAND behavioral and attention problemsas well as resulting in less reporting antisocial or criminalized behaviour and improved self-control.
Feature City Innovation: Rhinelander, Wisconsin (pop. 8,000)
In 2021, a group of high school youth called Over It began advocating for the City of Rhinelander, WI to address social isolation and mental illness among youth by building a skate park. After the death of one of their founding members to mental illness, Over It attended a Rhinelander City Council meeting to renew their request.
Meanwhile, Marshfield Clinic Health System, the local community health care provider, conducted a Assessment of community health needs which revealed 87% of people surveyed could not easily access mental health treatment services. According to the 2021 Oneida County Youth Risk Behavior Survey[1], 51% of students said they rarely or never get emotional help when needed and 16% of students seriously considered suicide in the previous 12 months.
[1] Tortora, Owen, McCoy, Katherine, and Frederick, Carl. Oneida County 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey Results (High School Version). Madison: Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Local arts organization ArtStart stepped in to help Over It with their organizing efforts. In early 2022, ArtStart, City of Rhinelander and Marshfield Clinic Health System joined NLCs and One Nation One Projects Improving community health and resilience through the arts initiative to build partnerships across government, arts and health sectors to achieve improved public health outcomes and increased social cohesion.
This cross-sector partnership was formed out of a need to try something new to support mental health. When you think of mental health, you think of going to health care. It’s not like that anymore. In the US, we lack mental health providers. We need to approach solving mental health problems from other angles, says Jordyn Fink, Community Benefits Coordinator at Marshfield Clinic Health System.
ArtStart has supported youth activists by:
- Working with the city to support a throughout the community Feasibility study;
- Connecting on it with Skate City, public artists with experience in skatepark advocacy and youth leadership development;
- Creation of a skate park and temporary elements of public art;
- Organizing an excursion to the skate park in Minneapolis to evaluate elements to be included in Rhinelanders Park;
- Creating a Youth Arts Studio space within ArtStart;
- Helping Over It plans to obtain 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.;
- Linking to other mental health resources throughout the area to pool resources, advocate and raise awareness;
- Connecting youth with local artist mentors;
- Connecting young people with training opportunities in design, podcasting, video and audio production.
As a result of this partnership and Over It’s activism, The municipality has developed preliminary plans for a new skate park. I hope we help people with their mental health and show them they are not alone, says Over It member Angel Quandt. The city has set aside a base amount of funding from the city budget and will soon launch a fundraising campaign. After partnering with ArtStart, the project has expanded to include more local and state partners, bringing more resources to the table and creating more opportunities for community participation.
Why should cities care about playing a role in the mental health of young people in their communities?
How can other small or rural towns start this work?
- Connect with local health systemsparticularly community health centers, to understand the extent of need and current barriers to care.
- Connect with community-based organizationssuch as arts and culture institutions and other non-profit social service and educational organizations, to understand community resources and opportunities to build on existing work.
- Engage your city’s nonprofit or public arts agencyto identify, support and help build capacity for artists, creative arts therapists and arts and culture organisations.
- Determine action priorities: How can your city help address needs or reduce barriers? Look at: developing workforce development initiatives; increasing public amenities to support social cohesion; supporting awareness of existing resources; supporting the expansion of telehealth services, etc.
- Explore funding sourcesincluding new federal resources that may be available for expanding mental health services.
- Connect with KKL! Email [email protected] for more information.
In rural communities, the key is really leveraging resources and partnerships. Civic engagement and art go hand in hand and can often address pressing issues and community challenges by raising awareness, bringing people together and creating opportunities to think outside the box about how to get things done, says ArtStart’s Melinda Childs. The key lies in collaborations and partnerships; figure out where your goals align and play to each partner’s strengths!
Authors: Georgia Gempler (NLC), Melinda Childs (ArtStart), Jordyn Fink (Marshfield Clinic Health System), Carrie Mikalauski (Alderperson, City of Rhinelander), Marete Wester (Americans for the Arts)
|
