Data shows 99.9% of Wealden voters brought correct photo ID – Wealden District Council





Figures released by Wealden District Council show the number of people who brought ID to the polling station for the local elections on 4 May 2023.

The data shows that 99.9% of voters who voted at Wealden polling stations brought photo ID that met the newly introduced voter identification requirements. Figures collected across the area show that 28,728 voters cast their ballots in 101 polling stations on May 4. At the end of voting day, 18 voters who tried to vote at a polling station were not given a ballot because they did not meet the new voter identification requirements 0.0625% of those who attended a polling station. The figures also show that while 38 voters were initially turned away, 20 returned with acceptable ID and were able to vote. This means that 52% of those who originally returned returned and were given a ballot. It is disappointing to turn away any constituents, but the council must comply with the new regulations introduced for ballots from 4 May 2023. Wealden District Council carried out extensive local work to raise awareness of the need to bring photo ID in person to vote, including emailing and writing to all registered voters in the Wealden district. The Electoral Commission also developed a national advertising campaign. James Partridge, leader of Wealdens and portfolio holder for Democratic Services, said the figures released show a very positive result in relation to the recent local elections and I would like to thank Wealden staff for communicating messages and raising awareness among residents. for the new changes. Anyone who is still without an accepted form of photo ID can apply for a Certificate of Voter Authority online at Apply for photo ID to vote (called Voting Authority Certificate) – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk), by mail or in person. For further assistance with applying for a Voting Authority Certificate, please email [email protected] or call the Electoral Services Team on 01892 602407. Full results from the 4 May 2023 election are available at Election Results – Wealden County Council – Wealden County Council The Electoral Commission is collecting data from all local authorities across England that held elections on 4 May. It will release an initial assessment of voter ID demand in June and a full assessment of local elections in the fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wealden.gov.uk/news/data-shows-99-9-of-wealden-electors-brought-correct-photo-id/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos