Game of Thrones backdrop in Northern Ireland becomes UNESCO geopark | Holidays in Northern Ireland

TheNorthern Ireland’s Morne Mountains are said to be born of fire and formed of ice, shaped by 400 million years of geological history into a landscape of dark peaks, drowned glacial lakes and verdant, stone-walled farmland.

Now, that stunning beauty, as well as sustainable tourism projects and 25 years of peace, are being celebrated. UNESCO has named the Morne Gullion Strangford region in the south-east corner of the country as the UK’s youngest. Global Geopark in honor of its geological past and rich cultural present.

The geopark includes three areas of natural beauty: the Ring of Gullion, the Morne Mountains with the 850m peak of Slieve Donard and wildlife-rich Strangford Lough, the UK’s largest coastal loch.

Between Dublin and Belfast, this area feels as far as you can get from a city. Verdant hilltops, known as drumlins, slope down to the ocean, interspersed with the occasional unsightly cluster of pebbled bungalows along winding country roads. Inland, the countryside is crowned by the forbidding granite peaks of the Mournes, while the lowland forests and rugged coastline featured perfectly as dramatic backdrops in Game of Thrones.

Murlough Beach with Slieve Donard in the background. Photograph: Alamy

Morne granite has been used to shape this landscape since Neolithic times, from the construction of the 22-mile Morne Walls, which snake along 15 different mountains in the region, to being shipped to New York to form buildings. IN Green Holiday Villas, near Newcastle, I meet Mark Hanna, who runs a drystone masonry workshop from an old flax mill he has renovated. As we practice the (surprisingly conscious) art of stacking stones on top of stones and squeezing and beating skeletons and scratches one by one, which he calls early Irish Lego, he teaches me the lyrical vocabulary of this 5,000-year-old art form of born of difficulty. necessity.

Some local farmers fear that label means restrictions, but I think we take our beautiful yard for granted. Mark Hanna

Mark was born and raised in the local fishing town of Kilkeel. The lore is that this area was her own little land, they say St. Patrick never made it that far! This used to be an isolated country community where people grew flax or were subsistence farmers, tending vegetables and having a cow if they were lucky, he says.

What does the new geopark status mean for the 180,000 residents who live in the area? Some local farmers fear the label will mean more restrictions, but I think we take it for granted how beautiful our backyard is that it needs protection, adds Mark.

Morne wall and hut. Photo: Stephen Jones/Alamy

Part of obtaining and maintaining UNESCO Global Geopark status includes supporting sustainable and local tourism experiences, such as the Marks drystone course. This is an area that overflows with creators and creators, from The smallest distillery in Ireland to woodsmen, storytellers, Celtic harpists, farm bakers, foragers and walking guides who all share their expertise with visitors.

There is little international tourism here. I see getting visitors here as a marathon, not a sprint Patrick Carragher

Pdraig Carragher is one such creative, a man on a mission to reclaim eight acres (20 hectares) at the foot of the Ring of Gullion. Where there used to be farmland devastated by the potato famine is now Bluebell Lane Glamping, wood pods in a grove of young trees he runs alongside his woodworking shop where he makes bowls and pendants from native Irish wood. It’s an idyllic, fairy-tale lawn, framed on one side by a necklace of the rising hills of the Gullion Ring, and so peaceful it’s hard to imagine the turmoil this part of the country has known: the village of Crossmaglen, a notoriously violent area in what was known as bandit country during the riots is 10 minutes away.

Walker on the Slieve Bearnagh climb in the Morne Mountains. Photograph: Gareth McCormack/Alamy

As we walk through the trees, Pdraig explains that encouraging international travelers is still a slow process. There is little international tourism here is the colorful history of south Armagh. I see getting visitors here as a marathon, not a sprint, he says. The 23,000 native saplings planted throughout his land prove as sure as his words that he’s in it for the long haul.

On a walk to the top of Slieve Donard the next day, the visitors Pdraig has been expecting come thick and fast happy climbers of all ages are walking along the well-maintained path that winds through the pine forest before emerging into a mountain saddle with views along the Morne Wall and across the Isle of Man, Wales and Scotland on clearest days. I meet an 82-year-old local hiker who tells me that he climbed this mountain peak no less than 60 times last year. He gives me advice that is as relevant to the future of tourism in this corner of Northern Ireland as it is to my tired feet: Of course you just have to put one foot in front of the other.

Stay at Bluebell Lane Glamping camping from 30glamping pods from 90 and cottage from 135 one night. Stay at Green holiday cottages BY 280 a nighttwo night minimum, dry stone wall experience 50pp