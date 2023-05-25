Ukrainians fleeing war face thousands in international student fees

Polina Gaga remembers how excited she was to receive her acceptance letter from Carleton University earlier this month.

But the 17-year-old said her excitement quickly turned to despair when she realized how much she was being billed.

“When I opened my letter, it said the estimated tuition for one year for my program is about $32,000 to $47,000,” Gaga said. “

Just over a year ago, Gaga fled the war in her country to arrive in Ottawa on a Canada-Ukraine Emergency Travel Authorization (CUAET) visa. At the time, she said she didn’t expect to stay in Canada for more than a few months.

“I was planning to go to one of the biggest technological universities in Ukraine,” she said. “I had planned my future very well, I was already looking forward to my next job, my next friends, my next apartment.”

As the fight escalated, Gaga said it became clear she wasn’t coming back. She enrolled at Hillcrest High School to complete the 12th grade and set her heart on studying information technology at Carleton University.

She soon learned that pursuing her dream would come at a high cost.

‘Difficult for us’

Ukrainians like Gaga with a visa under CUAET are not considered refugees. Unlike people with refugee status, who are usually considered domestic students, they must pay international student fees to pursue an education in Canada.

Domestic students are usually billed around $7,000 to $9,000 per year of study. Tuition fees for international students, on the other hand, typically range from around $25,000 to $40,000 per year, depending on the program of study and the university.

Gaga said that when she received her acceptance letter, she double-checked with Carleton, and the school confirmed that she would have to pay international student fees.

The only financial support Gaga is getting from the university, she said, is a $4,000 scholarship based on her grades.

However, Gaga said she is determined to get her degree and is currently working part-time at Starbucks, with plans to take on two more jobs over the summer to finance her education. She added that her mother has a small amount of savings, which will also go towards her education.

“It’s going to be really hard for us,” she said, “[But] I’m ready to do my best to stay here and pay those fees.”

Gaga says she was thrilled to receive her acceptance letter from Carleton University, pictured here. Her excitement quickly turned to shock when she realized how expensive her tuition fees would be. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

‘Too expensive’

For Marina Mokretska, 33, attending a Canadian university is simply not possible.

“It’s very expensive and I can’t afford it at the moment,” she said.

Mokretska fled to Canada from her native Kiev this winter with her infant child and husband, leaving behind her 10-year career as a lawyer.

When she arrived, Mokretska said she immediately began looking into the process of having her law degree recognized in Canada.

Marina Mokretska arrived in Canada a little over two months ago, on a CUAET visa. She says she cannot afford the international tuition fees to study in Canada. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Mokretska said she learned she would need to take several university courses on Canadian law, as well as pass exams administered by the National Accreditation Committee (NCA) to obtain a certificate of qualification that would allow her to apply for admission in the legal society.

Mokretska said that while the fees for taking NCA exams are expensive, she was most disappointed when she saw the price for university courses for international students.

“It defies my hope,” she said, “it’s just not feasible for me.”

As a result, Mokretska said she is postponing her education and accreditation process “indefinitely” and seeking “survival work” to help support her family.

“I hope I can get back to my legal dreams,” she said.

Lack of support for Ukrainian students

The lack of support for Ukrainians who want to pursue higher education puts them in a “terrible” position and could lead to a “waste” of talent, according to Ukrainian Canadian Congress executive director Ihor Michalchyshyn.

“We’ve invited people to come to Canada, but they’re basically stuck because there’s no way they’re going to be able to pay that kind of money,” he said.

Michalchyshyn provincial governments and post-secondary institutions across Canada must do more to support Ukrainians who want to pursue higher education.

In an email, Carleton University said it has reached out to students with Ukrainian citizenship to provide resources and is offering “support with areas such as financial aid, living accommodation, academics and immigration counseling on a case-by-case basis.”

Carleton University says it is providing support ‘with areas such as financial aid, living accommodation, academics and immigration counseling…on a case-by-case basis’ to Ukrainian students on CUAET visas. (Danny Globerman/CBC)

The statement added that the university is following the tuition and aid fee reporting procedure from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

This procedure allows secondary institutions to set international student fee levels they deem appropriate, with some exceptions.

Carleton did not respond to questions about whether it would consider changing its international student fee policy or making exceptions for Ukrainian students.

Earlier this month, Saskatchewan’s Minister of Advanced Education, Gordon Wyantan, announced that the province will spend $400,000 to accommodate Ukrainian students as domestic students.

Ontario’s Ministry of Colleges and Universities did not respond to questions about what the province could do to help exempt Ukrainian students from international student fees.

In an email, a spokesperson for the ministry said the Ontario government provides almost $2 million annually “to domestic and international full-time and part-time students at publicly assisted institutions who are instructed to issue scholarships, priority given to students affected by the conflict in Ukraine.”