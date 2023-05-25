Woking Borough Council: Directions made under the Local Government Act 1999

Instructions under section 15(5) and (6) of the Local Government Act 1999

1. The Secretary of State for Upgrading, Housing and Communities (the Secretary of State) has carefully considered the following in relation to Woking Borough Council (the Authority).

i. External security review commissioned by the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government and Building Security and published on 25 May 2023.

ii. The outstanding level of borrowing by the Authority and the approach to the management of this borrowing and the finances of the Authority more broadly.

iii. Discussions between officials of the Department for Leveling, Housing and Communities and officials of the Authority.

2. The Secretary of State is satisfied that the Authority is not complying with the requirements of Part I of the Local Government Act 1999 (the 1999 Act).

3. The Secretary of State considers the matter of sufficient urgency to waive the period of representation in section 15(9) of the 1999 Act. He considers it necessary and expedient, in accordance with his powers under section 15(5 ) and (6) of the 1999 Act, immediately direct the Authority as set out below, in order to ensure compliance by the Authority with the requirements of Part I of the 1999 Act, in particular:

Provide financial sustainability by closing any short-term or long-term budget gaps and reducing the extremely high level of external borrowing by the Authorities.

Ensure compliance with all relevant rules and guidelines regarding the financial and debt management of the Authority.

To rebuild the Authority’s commercial decision-making, regeneration, property management, procurement and commercial project management functions to address serious failings in these areas over recent years and ensure compliance with the best value duty, thereby providing improvements in outcomes for the people of Woking and the public purse.

To agree as necessary any necessary changes to the Authority’s operating model and the redesign of council services to achieve value for money and financial sustainability.

4. Based on his powers according to article 15 points 5 and 6 of the Act of 1999, the Secretary of State directs:

i. The authority to undertake the actions defined in Annex A of these Instructions.

ii. That the functions of the Authority set out in Annex B of these Instructions shall be exercised from the date of these Instructions by the Commissioners acting jointly or severally; Commissioners are persons appointed by the Secretary of State for the purposes of these Guidelines for as long as these appointments are in force.

iii. That, from the date of these instructions, the Authority shall comply with any instructions of the Commissioners in relation to the exercise of the functions set out in Annex B and shall provide such information and assistance as the Commissioners may require for the purpose of the exercise of the functions specified in Annex B.

5. These directions will remain in force until 25 May 2028, unless the Secretary of State considers it appropriate to vary or revoke them at an earlier date.

Signed on behalf of the Secretary of State for Housing, Housing and Communities.

Suzanne Clarke

Senior Civil Servant in the Department for Leveling, Housing and Communities

Date: May 25, 2023

Appendix A: Action to be taken by the Authority

In this Appendix, the following expressions have the following meanings. Authority includes the Leader of the Council, Cabinet Members, any commission or subcommittee; and any other person who has responsibility for the matter in question.

The actions that will be taken by the Authority are:

1. Preparation and approval of an Improvement and Recovery Plan to satisfy the Commissioners, within 6 months, with resources allocated accordingly. This should be based on the content and recommendations of the External Security Review published on 25 May 2023. The plan is to set out the measures to be taken, together with key deliverables and targets against which performance can be measured, so that to deliver rapid and sustainable improvements in governance, finance and commercial functions, ensuring compliance with the best value. The Improvement and Recovery Plan should include at least:

a. An action plan to achieve financial sustainability and identify and close any short- and long-term budget gaps over the period of its medium-term financial strategy (MTFS), including a robust multi-year savings plan.

b. An action plan to ensure the Authorities sustainable and affordable capital, investment and treasury management strategies.

c. A strict debt reduction plan, demonstrating how overall capital financing requirements and external borrowing will be reduced over a realistic but appropriate time frame, reducing debt servicing costs.

d. An action plan to ensure that the Authority complies with all relevant rules and guidelines regarding the financial management of the Authority. An updated Minimum Income Provision Policy (MRP) in compliance with all relevant rules and guidelines.

e. An action plan to reconfigure the services of the Authorities in proportion to the financial resources available to the Authorities.

p. A plan to ensure that the Authority has sufficient skill, capability and capacity to deliver the Improvement and Recovery Plan, within a robust officer structure, including appropriate commercial expertise and capacity.

g. An action plan to strengthen the financial and commercial functions of the Authorities and to ensure improvements in risk management and governance.

h. A plan to ensure value for money during any exit from the Authority’s agreements with its companies, and revolving loan agreements between them, including a plan on how to mitigate the risks associated with them and an appropriate timeframe for doing so this.

i. Actions to ensure continuous improvement in all services

2. To report to the Commissioners on the submission of the Improvement and Recovery Plan after three months, six months and thereafter at six-monthly intervals, or at such intervals as the Commissioners may direct.

3. To take in the exercise of any of its functions any action which the Commissioners may reasonably require to avoid, so far as is practicable, incidents of misgovernance, poor financial governance or financial mismanagement which, in the reasonable opinion of the Commissioners, bring the risk of further failures by the Authority to fulfill the duty to the best value.

4. To allow the Commissioners at all reasonable times such access as appears necessary to the Commissioners:

a. in any premises of the Authority;

b. for any document related to the Authority; AND

c. to any employee or member of the Authority.

5. To provide the Commissioners, at the expense of the Authority, with such reasonable administrative facilities and services and support as the Commissioners may reasonably require from time to time to carry out their functions and responsibilities under these guidelines.

6. To pay the commissioners such reasonable expenses and fees as the Secretary of State determines shall be paid to them.

7. To give the Commissioners such assistance and information, including any views of the Authority on any matter, as the Commissioners may reasonably require.

8. To cooperate with the Secretary of State for Leveling, Housing and Communities in relation to the implementation of the terms of these Guidelines.

Annex B: Functions of the Authority to be exercised by the Commissioners

In this Appendix, the following expressions have the following meanings

Authority includes the leader, cabinet members, any committee or subcommittee; and any other person who has responsibility for the matter in question.

Statutory Officer means any of: a paid Head of Service appointed under section 4(1) of the Local Government and Housing Act 1989; The Chief Financial Officer designated as responsible for the administration of the financial affairs of the Authorities under section 151 of the Local Government Act 1972; Monitoring Officer appointed under section 5(1) of the Local Government and Housing Act 1989; and the Control Officer appointed under section 9FB of the Local Government Act 2000 (and the expressions statutory officer and statutory office are to be construed accordingly).

Senior positions are defined as the Chief Executive, reporting directly to the Chief Executive and their direct reports, and their Group Managers at levels one, two and three.

Commissioners will exercise:

1. All functions related to financial governance and review of strategic financial decision-making by the Authority.

2. The requirement from section 151 of the Local Government Act 1972 to take measures for the proper administration of the financial affairs of the Authority and all functions related to the strategic financial management of the Authority, to include:

a. providing advice and challenging the Authority to prepare and implement a detailed action plan to achieve financial sustainability and close any short-term and long-term budget gaps identified by the Authority during its medium-term financial strategy (MTFS) period. , including a robust multi-year savings plan;

b. providing advice and challenges to the Authority in setting annual budgets and a robust medium term financial strategy (MTFS) for the Authority, strictly limiting future borrowing and capital expenditure;

c. review of all intra-year changes in annual budgets;

d. the power to propose changes to budgets when the Commissioners consider that those budgets pose a risk to the Authority’s ability to fulfill its task at best value;

e. providing advice and challenges to the Authority for the preparation of sustainable and affordable capital, investment and treasury management strategies; a strict debt reduction plan; and a revised Minimum Income Provision (MRP) policy;

p. providing advice and challenges to the Authority for an appropriate delegation scheme for financial decision-making;

g. ensuring compliance with all relevant rules and instructions regarding the Authority’s financial management.

3. All functions related to commercial decision-making, regeneration, property management, procurement and management of commercial projects by the Authority.

4. All functions related to governance, control and transparency of strategic decision-making by the Authority.

5. All functions related to the Authority’s operating model and the redesign of the Authority’s services to achieve value for money and financial sustainability.

6. All functions relating to the appointment and dismissal of persons to positions, the holders of which must be designated as senior officers and legal officers, and the appointment of those persons as legal officers, including:

a. Functions of designating a person as a statutory officer and removing a person from a statutory office.

b. Functions under section 112 of the Local Government Act 1972 of:

i. the appointment and determination of the terms and conditions of employment of an official of the Authority, insofar as these functions are exercised for the purpose of appointing a person as an official of the Authority mainly for the purpose of appointing that person as a legal official; AND

ii. the dismissal of any person who has been appointed as a legal officer from his/her position as an officer of the Authority.

7. All functions to determine the structure of officers for senior positions, to determine the recruitment processes and then to recruit the relevant staff to those positions.

8. All functions relating to the development, oversight and operation of an improved performance management framework for senior officers.