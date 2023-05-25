More than 5,000 new species discovered in deep Pacific mining spot | Marine life

Scientists have discovered more than 5,000 new species living on the seabed in a pristine area of ​​the Pacific Ocean that has been identified as a future hot spot for deep-sea mining, according to a review of environmental studies done in area.

It is the first time that the previously unknown biodiversity of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), a mineral-rich zone on the ocean floor spanning 1.7 square meters between Hawaii and Mexico in the Pacific, has been fully documented. The research will be critical to assessing the risk of species extinction, given that deep-sea mining contracts in the near-pristine area seem inevitable.

Bolosominae stet is a type of sponge believed to be new to science. Photo: NOOA

Most of the animals identified by researchers exploring the area are new to science and almost all are unique to the region: only six, including a carnivorous sponge and a sea cucumber, have been seen elsewhere.

Mining exploration contracts in the CCZ have been awarded to 17 deep-sea mining contractors in an area covering 745,000 square miles. The companies, backed by countries including the UK, US and China, want to exploit minerals including cobalt, manganese and nickel, in part to sell to the alternative energy sector.

In July, the International Seabed Authority, a quasi-UN body based in Jamaica that regulates deep-sea mining, will begin accepting applications for use from these companies.

To better understand the impact of mining on this fragile ecosystem and its newly discovered inhabitants, an international team of scientists has built the first CCZ checklist by compiling all data from expeditions to the region. Published in the magazine Current Biologyit includes 5,578 different species, of which about 88% to 92% had never been seen before.

We share this planet with all this amazing biodiversity, and we have a responsibility to understand and protect it, said Muriel Rabone, lead author of the papers, a deep-sea ecologist at the Natural History Museum (NHM).

An anemone. Photo: Smartex Project/NERC

To study and collect specimens from the ocean floor, biologists have joined research cruises in the Pacific that send remote-controlled vehicles to traverse the seafloor 4,000 to 6,000 meters below.

Dr Adrian Glover, a deep-sea biologist at NHM and senior author of the study, who participated on several CCZ expeditions, most recently in the UK Smartex Expeditioncalled it an incredible privilege. The expedition, funded through the Environment Research Council and others, is supported by UK Seabed Resources (UKSR), a deep-sea mining company that operates the research site in the UK. NHM previously worked with UKSR and Deep Green, now Metals Company, another mining firm, as a contractor in the area to provide baseline biodiversity data. He insists that all data collected is open access to the peer-reviewed literature.

That stands. Photo: Smartex Project/NERC

Scientists watch the operations via video link directly from the boat, as the new species are collected by remotely operated vehicles in the darkness below.

The seabed, Glover said, is an amazing place where, despite the extreme cold and darkness, life thrives. One of the characteristics of the abyssal plane is the lack of food, but life has a way of going on down there, he said. It’s a mystery.

One of the animals discovered in the deep sea was nicknamed the rubber squirrel, because of its large tail and jelly-like appearance, he said. There are also glass sponges, some of which look like vases. The most common categories of creatures in the CCZ are arthropods, worms, members of the arachnid family, and echinoderms, which include spiny invertebrates such as sea urchins and sponges.

With approval for deep-sea mining, Glover said he believed it was imperative that we work with companies seeking to mine these resources to ensure that any such activity is conducted in a way that limits its impact on the world. natural.

Asked about other scientists, including Sir David Attenborough, calling for a moratorium on deep-sea mining because of the irreversible damage they say it will do to ecosystems, Glover said he believed his role was to inform.

Rubber squirrel at 5100 meters depth in the western CCZ. Photo: NOAA Office of Ocean Research and Exploration

Our role as scientists is not to decide whether we can move forward but to provide data, he said. Everyone who lives on this planet should be concerned about using it in a sustainable way. There is a big discussion on the horizon and it is extremely important to engage the public to find out what path people want to take. You have regulators, governments and the public, who will listen and read the information, the good and the bad.

In a way I see it as very positive that we can come up with a regulatory structure before the mining takes place. [In] other major industries, such as oil and gas, regulations came later.