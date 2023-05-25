First council in country to introduce universal free school meals in secondary schools from September 2023





Tower Hamlets Council is the first local authority in England to fund universal free school meals up to the age of 16.

Plans to begin a phased rollout from September 2023 were approved at a cabinet meeting on 24 May 2023.

The scheme supports families during the cost of living crisis, providing a saving of £550 per year, per child.

The council has funded free school meals for all primary school children since 2014. Tower Hamlets Council is set to become the first in England to offer free school meals to all school pupils up to the age of 16 after the proposal was formally approved at a cabinet meeting last night (May 24). The funding is part of the council’s drive to improve the life chances of young people in the borough. Eating a healthy, nutritious meal supports students in their learning and has been shown to improve behavior and academic achievement. With nearly half of children in Tower Hamlets entering secondary school overweight, the scheme is a positive step towards improving young people’s physical health and promoting a healthier borough. It will also provide vital support during the cost of living crisis, saving families an average of £550 a year, per child. The council has funded free school meals for all primary school children since 2014 and the extension to secondary schools will be rolled out in three stages from September 2023. Feasibility surveys were carried out in all secondary schools to assess their capacity to deliver, and a phased approach was recommended to allow schools to prepare for delivery based on their individual circumstances. By April 2024, nearly 38,000 pupils in Tower Hamlets’ primary and secondary schools will have access to a free school meal – regardless of their family income. £5.7 million was included in the council’s 2023/24 budget to extend universal free school meal funding from all primary school pupils to all secondary school pupils. The funding is part of the council’s investment in young people which includes: £13.7m investment to transform youth services

£1.1m to reintroduce education maintenance grants and university bursaries

£1.1 million for children with special and additional educational needs (SEND) Lutfur Rahman, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “There are a number of financial, health and academic benefits to providing universal free school meals, which is why this policy is a priority for the council. “It helps mitigate the impacts of household food insecurity and reduces health disparities, while saving families time and money. “In Tower Hamlets, the scheme provides a financial saving of £550 per year, per child – providing essential support to families during the cost of living crisis. “I am delighted that secondary school students and their families will now be able to reap the same rewards as our primary school students. “Thank you to the secondary schools for their support and cooperation in building the launch of this innovative scheme.” Cllr Maium Talukdar, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Education, Youth and Lifelong Learning, said: “This scheme will provide much-needed support to families during the cost of living crisis, while addressing health issues and inequalities in the borough. “Secondary school is such an important part of young people’s lives as they take their GCSEs and start planning for their future. “Providing a free and healthy lunch is part of the council’s wider commitment to giving young people the tools they need to be successful in whatever they choose to do.” Posted on Thursday, May 25, 2023

