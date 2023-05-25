RSH publishes the regulatory decision for East End Homes Limited





In a regulatory decision published today (Thursday 25 May), the Social Housing Regulator has found East End Homes Limited (East End Homes) to be non-compliant with the governance element of the economic standards and downgraded it to G3 status . After an in-depth assessment and investigation, the regulator concluded that East End Homes does not have an adequate governance, risk management or control framework. Furthermore, the regulator has no assurance that the provider’s board has managed the organization with appropriate skill, independence or foresight. East End Homes has failed to demonstrate that it is properly identifying and managing its risks. Problems with providers’ records have resulted in a poor understanding of its tenants’ homes and an inability to assure the regulator that they meet the standard of decent homes. As a result of the regulators’ investigation, East End Homes has commissioned external consultants to develop an improvement plan and an asset management strategy. The provider is also conducting surveys of the housing conditions of its tenants. Harold Brown, RA The Senior Assistant Director for Investigations and Enforcement said: Our investigation found problems in the way East End Homes is run, including weaknesses in its board, an inadequate approach to risk management and poor quality data on tenant homes. East End Homes is working to improve its governance and we will continue to monitor the provider as it works to return to compliance. Notes to editors Registered social housing providers with more than 1,000 units are awarded governance (G) and financial sustainability (V) grades for their compliance with the Governance and Financial Sustainability Standard. Grades G1 and G2 indicate compliance with the governance element of the Governance and Financial Stability Standard, while grades G3 and G4 indicate non-compliance. Similarly, grades V1 and V2 indicate compliance with the financial element and grades V3 and V4 indicate noncompliance. East End Homes’ previous grades were G1 / V2. It is now downgraded to a non-compliant scale for governance (G3). Its durability level remains at V2. However, it is low on key covenants and is predicting poor financial performance. While it has the financial capacity to deal with a reasonable range of adverse scenarios, it has material risks and must manage them to ensure continued compliance. More information on how RA adjusts against its standards is available in Standards Adjustment. RA promotes a sustainable, efficient and well-governed social housing sector capable of providing and maintaining good quality homes that meet a range of needs. It does this by undertaking strong economic reforms focusing on governance, financial stability and value for money that preserves lender confidence and protects taxpayers. It also sets consumer standards and can take action if these standards are breached and there is a significant risk of serious harm to tenants or potential tenants. For press office contact details, see our media inquiries page. For general enquiries, please email [email protected] or call 0300 124 5225.

