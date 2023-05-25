NS Government offers to cover some travel costs for surgery patients





Starting June 1, some Nova Scotians waiting for surgery may be eligible for help from the Nova Scotia government to cover some of their travel expenses. The travel assistance program will be available for patients who must travel within the province for certain procedures. The aid is only available to families earning less than $35,000 a year and will not cover all travel-related expenses. Tanya Penney, a senior executive director at the Department of Health and Welfare, said the pilot project was designed to encourage people to choose sites with shorter waiting lists for the procedures they need. “What we’re hearing from people around the provinces is that the cost of hotels and the cost of gas has actually become a barrier for people to access care a little further from home than they prefer,” Penney said. “And so, this is really about helping those people, in reducing those costs to make sure that they get their operations done at the best time.” The provincial government will pay 57 cents per kilometer to offset part of the cost of gas and up to $85 a night for a hotel stay if the trip is more than 50 kilometers each way. Penney acknowledged that those fees would not cover the full costs incurred by those willing to travel for their care. Gives partial coverage “This is really a program to reduce costs and it was never a program to cover all costs,” Penney said. “Having said that, we really hope that $85 a night resonates with people.” “Over time we will evaluate and make sure we are actually meeting the needs of people who need to travel.” The province has allocated $946,000 to the program, which it hopes could help up to 2,400 Nova Scotians.

