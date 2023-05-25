International
New Lord Mayor appointed for Stoke-on-Trent
Published: Thursday, May 25, 2023
The 97th Lord Mayor of Stoke-on-Trent has been officially appointed.
Councilor Majid Khan was elected as the city’s latest mayor during Stoke-on-Trent city council’s annual meeting this morning.
Councilor Khan was first elected as a Labor councilor in Tunstall in 2010 and was re-elected the following year to represent his current Etruria and Hanley ward.
The father of five is no stranger to the role of First Citizen, having previously served as Mayor in 2014-2015. Councilor Khan is one of the few councilors who has held this title more than once.
Councilor Khan said: “I really enjoyed my time as Mayor in 2014 and this time I’m looking forward to spending time in the community, doing more of what I love, meeting local residents and encouraging businesses to come and to set up in Stoke-on-Trent.
“I plan to meet with local organizations and learn more about the support they provide to our residents, particularly around transport, fuel poverty and mental health.
“I’m also really looking forward to welcoming local people to the Civic Center and the Mayor’s Lounge and hope to get lots of support from the local business community for my chosen charities.”
Councilor Khan will raise money for Savana, which offers free counseling to victims of sexual violence, Stoke-on-Trent Aiming High, which offers a wide variety of activities for disabled children and young people, and Stoke-on- Trent Foodbank during it. time on duty.
He added: “The charities I’ve chosen to support are small, local charities who are doing really good work and I’m confident that the money we raise over the next 12 months will make a huge difference to them and keep up the brilliant work.”
Councilor Khan came to the UK from Pakistan in 1971. He moved to Stoke-on-Trent in 1983 to set up a hotel business. Married to Shahida, he has two sons named Mosin and Shazad, three daughters named Samaria, Tahira and Sameeya and eight grandchildren.
During his time as Mayor, Councilor Khan will be supported by each of his daughters who will share the role of Lady Mayoress.
The Lord Mayor’s first official engagement will include a Citizenship Ceremony on Thursday 1 June, shortly followed by his attendance at Potters’ Arf on Sunday 11 June.
Councilor Lyn Sharpe, who represents Fenton West and Mount Pleasant, has been appointed Deputy Mayor for the coming year. Her spouse will be her husband, Kevin Sharpe.
