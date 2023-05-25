International
RSV is now a reportable disease in PEI, as vaccines for the virus have been developed
The respiratory virus known as RSV has become a notifiable disease under the PEI Public Health Act
The head of Public Health of the province, Dr. Heather Morrison says respiratory syncytial virus (pronounced sin-SISH-ul) is a common childhood illness that usually appears in late fall and early spring.
RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be more serious in infants and older adults.
Mpox and the tick-borne diseases anaplasmosis and babesiosis were also added to the province’s mandatory reporting list, with the regulation making it official coming into effect on May 13.
Morrison said adding these diseases to PEI’s list of more than 70 notifiable diseases is a way to strengthen public health surveillance and response to them.
For RSV in particular, she said there are several promising vaccines in development for both infants and older adults, so provinces and territories are gathering as much information as they can about its prevalence.
“With these vaccines coming on board … PEI really needs good data in terms of monitoring the effectiveness of any future vaccines. And it’s really important as we’re tracking all of our respiratory, so we can make sure we’re getting a good RSV, flu and COVID treatment,” she said.
“With mandatory reporting, we can make sure we get better data, more information about the age range of RSV detections we’re getting. For example, are we getting more detection in those who are 65 and up?
“[It] it helps with that general surveillance and can also give us baseline information if we introduce a vaccine in the future.”
Morrison used the example of a vaccine that was introduced for rotavirus.
“She brought us down [hospital] admissions of children under five due to rotavirus by over 90 percent within one year. So it was really important to have that kind of surveillance data about rotavirus for the years before that vaccine was introduced,” she said.
Morrison said doctors and nurse practitioners, not patients themselves, will be required to report cases of RSV and three other newly reportable diseases.
“I don’t think it’s going to make any significant difference, other than making it more official, because a lot of this information we should already be getting, but it gives us better information about what discoveries we have.
“How many RSV discoveries we have year after year have not been officially made, and now we want to make sure that is happening.”
Morrison said most children will experience RSV infections by age two, but re-infection with the virus can occur at all ages.
“I think we’ve been aware of RSV for a long time … I think with COVID there’s a lot of interest and focus on respiratory infections in general. So I think we’re paying more attention,” she said.
We have had 384 RSV detections in PEI since the end of August.Dr. Heather Morrison
“In PEI we have had three RSV outbreaks this season and these RSV outbreaks are of course reportable under our regulations. We have had 384 RSV detections in PEI since the end of August.”
And that likely doesn’t tell the whole story. Like the flu, Morrison said, lab-confirmed RSV detections are only an indication of greater activity in the community, since many people with RSV don’t seek medical attention or get tested.

