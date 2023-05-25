Rensselaer math students excel in international modeling competition





By Katie Malatino May 25, 2023 The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) team of Calvin Ang 24, Haoran Bao 25 ​​​​and Caleb Smith 25 received a finalist designation for their paper Mathematical and Interdisciplinary Modeling Competition! This means that their paper was ranked among the top 99 teams out of 2,557 teams competing for their problem. The teams’ project was about developing and exploring a model for how plant communities respond and adapt to periods of drought and high rainfall. Their approach integrated Lotka-Volterra dynamics within a cellular automata framework to handle the spatial component. Notably, this is the second time in three years that Ang has been part of a team that has reached finalist status. This level of sustained competition success was last seen by RPI students in 2011. Additionally, the team of Alexander Do (a high school student), Colin Langella 25, and Arvind Rathnashyam 25 received an honorable mention and scored in the top 22% out of 8,011 teams for their efforts in developing a model to predict, based on historical data. groups, the distribution of results reported for the number of attempts required to find a given word in the Wordle game. The teams were led by graduate students Allison Carson and Jesica Bauer and supported in training for the competition by RPI’s mathematical sciences department.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.rpi.edu/approach/2023/05/25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos