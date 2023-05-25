UK: New ACAS guidance on Reasonable Accommodations for Mental Health





The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) recently published new non-statutory guidance, which can be accessed here, to support UK employers and employees when dealing with reasonable accommodation for mental health at work. In the light of World Health Organization reporting that 15% of working-age adults have a mental disorder at any one time, the guidance can provide useful support for employers in sensitively guiding the dialogue with their employees. Background It’s no news that supporting the mental health of employees and workers in the workplace enables people living with mental health conditions to participate and thrive at work and can increase retention and productivity rates for employers. ACAS’ new guidance highlights these benefits and aims to provide practical support and guidance for making reasonable mental health arrangements. The guidance begins by reminding UK employers of their legal obligations (set out in the Equality Act 2010) in relation to making reasonable adjustments (basically the changes an employer can make to remove or reduce a disadvantage that related to one’s disability). The duty applies when someone has a disability, which is defined as a physical or mental impairment that has a significant and long-term adverse effect on a person’s ability to carry out normal daily activities. ACAS guidance It is important to note that the ACAS guidance is not statutory (ie has no legal force) and does not change the law on reasonable adjustments. However, the guidance is intended to be a useful and practical guide for both employers and employees and encourages employers to go beyond the law to try to make reasonable adjustments even if the issue is not a disability. Key points to take away: Employers should treat employees with a mental health problem with the same seriousness and care as employees with a physical illness.

Mental health issues can occur suddenly (due to a specific event), gradually, they can be hidden, and they can fluctuate over time. Employers and employees should therefore work together to agree reasonable arrangements, reviewing them over time to ensure they are working well.

eXAMPLES reasonable adjustments are provided and may be a useful starting point in deciding the most appropriate adjustments to implement. Including: Changing one’s role and responsibilities (e.g., revising tasks or deadlines, reducing the workload or complexity of one’s work) Review of working relationships and communication styles (e.gagreeing on a preferred method of communication with an individual to reduce anxiety) Changing the physical work environment (e.gallowing one to work from home or moving one’s workspace to a quieter area) Making policy changes (e.goffering paid time off for someone to attend meetings during working hours, or being flexible with absence triggers) Providing additional support (e.gadditional training, coaching or mentor)

Employees and employers are encouraged to speak up and work together to ensure that needs are met. Guidance is given to both employees and employers on how to prepare for meetings to discuss mental health and reasonable accommodation (including possibly getting advice from an occupational health professional), how to have a conversation about mental health and how agree on a plan. It is recommended that reasonable arrangements be agreed with a trial period and monitoring of how they are working (with particular emphasis on how managers can support this).

Employers are advised to review their existing policies to ensure they are suitable for employees with mental health problems and introduce a policy covering reasonable mental health accommodation if one does not exist. ACAS guidance highlights some of the positive effects of following its recommendations, including: employee retention, reducing recruitment and training costs, reducing absenteeism, ensuring safe and productive employees at work and creating a healthy environment work with dedication to good practices. Although not legally binding, the guidance is comprehensive and following it can not only help employers ensure they are acting fairly and reasonably in enforcing the law, but also deliver these wider benefits. We often provide training regarding reasonable adjustments. If you or your company would like to be trained on how to deal with these issues, please get in touch Natasha Adom. *Melanie Baines is a paralegal at GQ|Littler.

