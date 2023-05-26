Northeast mini-galleries showcasing 13 local artists this summer





Artists in northeast Calgary are helping to add more public art to that part of the city, displaying their work in mini-galleries at key locations in various communities. The City of Calgary project is helping to address the lack of public art in that quadrant while celebrating diversity and inclusion. Open Skies, Wild Spaces is a work by local artist Jem Arcueno. (Dan McGarvey/CBC) Thirteen local artists are displaying their work in small, secured, glass-fronted boxes. There are 10 such in the northeast and three in the atrium of the City Hall building. “I don’t think people are aware of how diverse the culture is in the Northeast and how much talent there is here,” said designer and digital illustrator Jem Arcueno, who has exhibited her work in the Livingston community. “I feel very honored to see my artwork out there for all to see. I like to show people what the Northeast communities have besides being on the outskirts of the city. The main point of the artwork is to show that there something out Here we are proud,” said Arcueno. Artist Jem Arcueno says the project highlights a wealth of talent in the Northeast. (Dan McGarvey/CBC) The first round of the project took place from January to April. A third round will run from September to December, featuring a new set of artists. “The community response to this project has been spectacular,” said Toyin Oladele, project manager for the Northeast Public Art Initiative. “They are always super excited, happy and proud.” An artwork by Allan Niilo called Thinking About Ukraine is one of 10 on display in northeast Calgary. (Dan McGarvey/CBC) “Northeast Calgary has a beautiful mix of diverse artists from a variety of cultural backgrounds. The art we’re showcasing is quite vibrant, often lively, sometimes provocative, and comes in many forms. We hope Calgarians get a chance to estimated the width of the range of pieces,” she said. Oladele says the project also provides employment opportunities and exposure for artists who can showcase their work to a wider audience. A showcase stands in the Marlborough Park community featuring a Norwegian-influenced artwork by Arden Neustaedter. (Dan McGarvey/CBC) The artists are Kat Turner, Allan Niilo, Joshua McDougall, Ralynne Mercredi, Arden Neustaedter, Brittany Baccari (Ivy Voltage), Yirang Kim, Aysha Samrin, Jem Arcueno, Yiting Hui, Zanjeel Anees, Eks Reiand Zoong Nguyen. Their artwork is now on display in the following locations: City Hall Building atrium 800 Macleod Trail SE

Beddington 55 Bedridge WayN.E.

Crossroads 735 Matador Cres.NE

Falconridge95 Falshire Dr. in

Livingston 1248 Livingston Way NE

Marlborough Park 6021 Medina Dr. in

Martindale110 Martin Crossing Park NE

Rundle 2409 50th St.NE

Temple 167 Templegreen Rd. in

Thorncliffe Greenview5600 Center St. N.

Winston Heights 520 27th Ave. in

