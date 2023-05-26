World No Tobacco Day 2023 Awards





Each year, WHO recognizes individuals or organizations in each of the six WHO Regions for their achievements in the field of tobacco control. This recognition takes the form of the WHO Director-General’s Special Recognition Awards, the World No Tobacco Day Awards, and in 2023, a WHO Director-General’s Special Certificate of Recognition. Special awards of the Director-General of WHO Dr Odete Maria Freitas Belo, Minister of Health, Timor-Leste

Dr Queen Roa Rodriguez, Focal Point for Tobacco Control, Ministry of Health, Panama Certificate of Special Recognition of the Director General of WHO His Excellency Prof. Ali Mrabet, Minister of Health, Tunisia African Region Winners Dr Edwin Gorataone Debt Debts, Botswana

Mr. Omar Badjie, National Focal Person for Tobacco Control, The Gambia

Ms. Sprina Robi Chacha, Kenya

Mr Anthony Muthemba, Head of Nairobi County Tobacco Control Unit, Kenya

Migori County Government, Kenya

Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Sierra Leone Winners of the Americas region Common price Brazil: ACT Health Promotion

Center for Tobacco and Health Studies, Oswaldo Cruz Foundation Joint price Colombia and Mexico: Blanca Llorente Carreño, Director of Research at the Anáas Foundation, Colombia

Luz Reynales Shigematsu, Head of the Department of Tobacco Prevention and Control at the National Institute of Public Health, Mexico Common price Mexico: Fair health Mx

Political thought

Mexico SaludHable Coalition

Communication, Dialogue and Consciousness SC – Codex

Reflect responsibly AC Uruguay Common Prize: Center for Research on the Tobacco Epidemic – CIET

Uruguayan Society of Tabacology -SUT Beneficiaries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region Dr Michel Mawad, President, Lebanese American University, Lebanon

Dr Mohammed Bin Saif Al-Hosni, Past Chairman, National Tobacco Control Committee and Under Secretary for Health Affairs (retired), Oman

Dr Kholoud Ateeq Al-Mutawa, Head of Non-communicable Diseases Division, Ministry of Public Health, Qatar

Dr Hani Al Gouhmani, Former EMR Regional Coordinator, Framework Convention Alliance (FCA)

Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates European Region winners Ms. Suzanne Gabriels, Cancer Foundation, Belgium

Professor Panagiotis Behrakis, Smoke Free Greece, Greece

Dr Jamilya Sadykova, Public Fund “Temekisiz”, National Coalition “For Kazakhstan without tobacco”, Kazakhstan

Dr Reinskje Talhout, National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, The Netherlands

National Institute of Public Health and its Anti-Tobacco Working Group, Slovenia Beneficiaries of the Southeast Asia Region State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC), Government of Meghalaya, India

Center for Multi-Disciplinary Development Research Dharwad, India

Indonesian Multicultural Farmers Forum (FPMI), Indonesia

National Statistics Office, Thailand Western Pacific Region Winners Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, Cambodia

Cultural and Social Committee, National Assembly, Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Senator Pia S. Cayetano, Philippines

Ministry of Health, Vanuatu Common Fiji Price: Ministry of Health and Medical Services

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service

Fiji Police Force

