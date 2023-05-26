Got Punk in Wales: strengthening international links





A University of Waikato PhD researcher is sharing Mori punk with the world and strengthening academic links between New Zealand and Wales in the process. Wairehu Grant (Ngti Maniapoto), a third-year PhD student in Screen and Media Studies at Waikato, recently returned from Cymru (Wales), where his punk band centered on ao Mori Half/Time performed at the international music festival, Focus Wales in Wrexham, alongside more than 250 bands. “There are many similarities between Welsh and Mori music and culture,” says Wairehu. “We made deep connections with musicians, community organizers and other locals in Wales and England.” Wairehu also took part in a panel discussion at Cardiff University, addressing the relationship between creativity and minority languages. Half time the first overseas tour came about through a strategic partnership between the University of Waikato and Cardiff University. Launched in 2019, the partnership aims to provide world-class research and collaboration opportunities for researchers, staff and students at both Universities. One of the first projects to be launched under the partnership aimed to explore the distant links between te reo Mori, te ao Mori and Welsh language and culture. Wairehu received a $9000 grant from the British Council of New Zealand to support his travel and connect personally with language revitalization advocates and like-minded musicians. Formed during the 2020 lockdown, Half/Timewhich PERFORMED songs in te reo Mori and te reo Pkeh (English), derived from Wairehu’s doctoral study in the Waikato. His research focuses on the creative and ideological intersections between te ao Mori and punk culture.

What started as a solo act touring New Zealand turned into a three piece with Wairehu on guitar, Cee Tepania on bass and Ciara Bernstein on drums. “Half/Time it was the first music act I ever did that brought ao Mori into the mix and the first time I wrote the music I wanted,” says Wairehu. “All the songs are about the experience of being Mori in some way or form.” Wairehu’s research parallels that of Professor Gareth Schott, one of Wairehu’s PhD supervisors at Waikato. In 2021, Professor Schott co-developed a project called “Musical Language / Iaith Gũiţa / Ptahitanga” which focuses on language revitalization through contemporary or folk music, particularly Welsh and te reo Mori. Professor Schott understands how contemporary Mori punk serves a similar function to Welsh punk in the late 80s, early 90s, bringing language to music and people who might not relate to it. through other means or means. Over the past few years, Professor Schott has facilitated discussions between Wales and New Zealand. In August 2022, he and Wairehu attended a public event at the National Eisteddfod, opening up the conversation with the Welsh language music scene. Born in Hamilton, and later settled in Te Awamutu, Wairehu faced uncertainty about pursuing higher education after failing high school. As the first person in his family to pursue higher education, Wairehu enrolled in a University Prep Certificate in 2011 at Waikato, which set him up for academic success. Wairehu went on to complete his Bachelor of Media and Creative Technologies with honors in 2016, before pursuing postgraduate studies with the support of a University of Waikato Doctoral Scholarship. The partnership between Waikato and Cardiff universities has seen many exciting research collaborations. Recently, Associate Professor Nicola Daly from Waikato and Dr Siwan Rosser from Cardiff received funding to explore how bilingual picture books can be used to support Welsh language learning for teachers and students.

