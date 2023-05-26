Air ambulance equipment shows their stuff





Spectrum Aeromed (Booth W65) and Fargo Jet Center (FJC; Booth N72) have completed more than 30 air medical aircraft conversions for operators in nine countries, including Greece and Poland. Both companies are on hand this week at EBACE 2023 to show off their latest innovations in this field. The collaboration between the two companies was a natural fit given their shared home at North Dakota’s Hector International Airport. Their proximity ensures an efficient workflow and timely completion of the project, as well as new opportunities for innovation from two experts in the field, they said. “For more than a decade Spectrum Aeromed has worked with FJC to design, manufacture and install air ambulance equipment on a variety of jet and turboprop aircraft,” said Spectrum President Chase McGown. “We share an excellent history of long-term collaboration and look forward to sharing many more successes in current and future aeromedical projects.” The partnership with the two companies brings together Spectrum’s experience designing and building custom air ambulance solutions, with FJC’s Part 145 maintenance and in-house design, fabrication and special mission capability. The latter will add a new 112,000-square-foot facility, which will give it the ability to service the latest long-range aircraft. “As our special mission medical capabilities have expanded over the years, our need for more space has become apparent,” explained FJC Chief Technical Services Mike Clancy. “Our new maintenance facility is scheduled to be completed later this year.”

