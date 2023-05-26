Innovative mental health research for Innovation Center for Liverpool – News





The University of Liverpool has teamed up with Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust to create the first Mental Health Research Center for Innovation (M-RIC) where service users co-design the innovations they need and want, alongside health professionals , researchers, industry partners. , and public advisors. The center will be awarded £10.5 million in government funding from the Office for Life Sciences and the National Institute for Health and Care Research. The funding is part of the National Mental Health Mission, which aims to accelerate mental health research through a network of UK principal investigators called National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Mental Health Translational Research Collaboration which includes M-RIC in Liverpool. M-RIC will create a world-first learning system where treatments improve the more they are used, studied and refined. The focus will be on under-researched areas such as early intervention in psychosis, depression and child and youth mental health. Our research will support Liverpool City Region’s commitment to service users, providing easy access to clinical trials and increasing their involvement in better care, closer to home. Professor Iain Buchan, The University of Liverpool’s Associate Vice-Chancellor for Innovation explained: Mental health is vital to us as individuals, families and communities, yet despite advances in public health and healthcare, mental health has been in decline, particularly in disadvantaged areas like Liverpool. Our center will have unique depth in mental health data science and engineering, driving innovations for a connected world ever-improving as the research that supports them is embedded in mental health services. Professor Joe Rafferty CBEChief Executive of Mersey Cares, said: Investing in mental health research has huge potential to boost economic growth, reduce health inequalities and address the £13 billion a year the UK economy loses in productivity to poor mental health. To improve mental health, the Center will advance understanding of how mental, physical and social conditions are interconnected, and will test new interventions with industry in real-life settings. The data sharing required for the project will be facilitated by the Liverpool Regions Citizen Data Co-operative (CDC) which uses data to provide better care for residents. Mayor of the Liverpool Region, Steve Rotheram said: The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many of the health disparities that exist in our society today, not least the extreme disparities in mental health support and funding. Coupled with the spiraling cost of living, it’s no surprise that our country is now in the midst of a mental health crisis costing the UK economy nearly £118 billion every year. It’s one of the many reasons we invested in an ethical Citizen Data Cooperative, to allow local experts to analyze the health and wellness needs of our residents and help us improve care and service delivery locally. Our area has been a global leader in health research and innovation for centuries, and it’s fantastic to see that legacy continue today with the Mental Health Research Center for Innovation. I look forward to seeing how it helps us identify and explore new, improved ways to address the mental health and well-being of our 1.6 million residents. Professor Nusrat Husain, Mersey Cares Director of Research and Innovation, and the Global Center for Mental Health Inequalities Research, added: Investing in innovation in mental health offers important opportunities to build on our existing work to address mental health inequalities. For example, digital technologies are helping to improve access to mental health services and becoming an important part of our clinical practice. These innovations in the way we deliver mental health care will not only have an impact on the Liverpool City Region, but also nationally and globally. Learn more about M-RIC here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.liverpool.ac.uk/2023/05/25/ground-breaking-mental-health-research-for-innovation-centre-for-liverpool/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos