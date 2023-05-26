UQ responds to housing market with new student residences project – UQ News





A second student residence complex is planned for the University of Queensland’s St Lucia campus to help address the shortage of suitable and affordable rental accommodation. The complex will double UQ-owned student accommodation and follows the success of the 610-room Kev Carmody House, which opened at 100 per cent occupancy in 2022. Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Terry said the University’s feasibility study found that demand for purpose-built student accommodation will continue to grow over the coming years. “Vacancy rates for rental accommodation in Brisbane are at record lows and the supply of purpose-built student accommodation has slowed in recent years,” Professor Terry said. “This project would complement existing accommodation owned by UQ and our residential colleges, hopefully taking some pressure off the rental market in our surrounding area.” The development will be funded through a Queensland Treasury Corporation loan to develop campus housing, which also supported the construction of Kev Carmody House, and is expected to be financially sustainable from the first year of operation. Professor Terry said a number of design options were being assessed, with the development likely to include three buildings of 5 to 9 storeys due to the topography of the Walcott Street site. “The project would be built opposite Kev Carmody House and UQ-owned units on Walcott Street,” Professor Terry said. “We will consult with Brisbane City Council and others as we consider appropriate integration with the surrounding area.” Professor Terry said that like all UQ-owned accommodation, the project would offer students accommodation options at below market rates. “The university is committed to making studying here more accessible to students from rural and regional areas and those from a low socio-economic background and this project will help us achieve this. “We also need to accommodate our students who leave their families behind to join us from abroad.” The accommodation will be of a similar quality to that in Kev Carmody’s housewith flats and air conditioning in all rooms and central cooking facilities on every floor, along with a mix of study spaces, 24/7 management, as well as gym and games room facilities. Some self-contained apartments will also be included. A final business case is likely to be considered later this year and, if approved, construction would begin in 2024 for an opening to start the first semester in 2026. Media: UQ Communications, [email protected]+61 429 056 139.

