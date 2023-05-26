UK and Czech Republic strengthen defense export prospects





The UK and the Czech Republic have boosted defense export prospects after new defense minister James Cartlidge visited the International Defense and Security Technologies (IDET) Fair in Brno today. [Thursday 25 May]. Visiting stalls from some of the UK’s leading defense companies, including SUPACAT, Marshall Land Systems and BAE Systems, Cartlidge discussed how the UK defense industry can further support the Czech Armed Forces through defense exports and government-to-government support. Meeting senior government officials, Cartlidge outlined how the UK will continue to support the Czech Republic, building on a long-term defense and security partnership between the two nations. The Czech Republic is about to conclude negotiations to sign a contract with UK-based defense company SUPACAT for 24 High Mobility Transport (HMT) vehicles for its Armed Forces, known in the British Army as the series JACKAL long-range reconnaissance and patrol vehicles. The UK has been producing these vehicles for over ten years, with contracts delivering the Prime Minister’s priorities to grow the economy and support UK jobs. Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: We have a strong defense relationship with our Czech counterparts, standing firm together against Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine as part of NATO. Building on this existing partnership, we remain committed to ensuring that we continue to work together, providing the best of British industry to support the military capabilities of our close NATO ally. The strong defense partnership between the UK and the Czech Republic is demonstrated by the British Military Assistance Training Team (Czech Republic), established for 23 years and jointly delivering UK thought leadership and career and tactical training courses in 15 countries across the region, including Moldova, Ukraine. and Georgia. Czech and British soldiers have served alongside each other for more than 20 years in the Balkans, Iraq, Afghanistan, as well as (under EU and UN mandates) Mali and elsewhere in Africa. The Czech Republic is very much a central European standard bearer for Ukraine, proportionately ahead of many larger European countries in providing over 1.5 billion lethal and non-lethal aid since the conflict began. Earlier this year, the Czech Republic and the UK were both part of a group of European countries that signed the Tallinn Pledge, pledging to collectively pursue the distribution of an unprecedented set of donations including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition and infantry fighting vehicles. for the defense of Ukraine against illegal Russian occupation.

