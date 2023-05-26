International
World first as UK hosts inaugural test of AUKUS AI and autonomy
- Experimental work from Australia, uk AND US for the detection and tracking of military targets
- Vehicles retrained in flight to adapt to changing mission situations
- Shared focus on respecting the safe and responsible activity of artificial intelligence
The first in the world as uk waiting for the inauguration VICTIM it and the judgment of autonomy
Work without the initial joint deployment of Australians, uk AND US it-Activated assets in a cooperative swarm to detect and track military targets in a representative real-time environment. Accelerating the development of these technologies will have a massive impact on coalition military capabilities.
The trial, organized by ukDefense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), achieved world firsts including live in-flight retraining of models and exchange of it patterns between VICTIM nations. of VICTIM the collaboration is seeking to rapidly advance these technologies into military capabilities.
of VICTIM The Advanced Capabilities Pillar, known as Pillar 2, is pursuing a tripartite program of work on a range of advanced technologies and capabilities to promote security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Through Pillar 2, Australia, ukAND US have collaborated to accelerate the collective understanding of it and autonomy technologies, and how to achieve robust, reliable speeds it and autonomy in complex operations, while adhering to shared values of safety and responsibility it.
Autonomy and it will transform the way Defense works. The strategic environment is rapidly evolving, which means we must adapt our technologies rapidly if we are to maintain our operational edge. Sharing it – and the supporting data to enable it – with each other, Australia, ukAND US the military can access the best itreduce duplication of effort and ensure interoperability.
Elderly people participated in the activity VICTIM Advanced Capability Pillar Leaders – General Rob Magowan (uk), Deputy Chief of Defense Staff (Financial and Military Capability), Abraham (Abe) Denmark (US), Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense for VICTIMand Hugh Jeffrey (AUS), Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Industry.
uk Deputy Chief of Defense Staff, Military Capability, Lieutenant General Rob Magowan said:
This judgment shows the military advantage of VICTIM advanced capabilities as we work in coalition to identify, track and engage potential adversaries from greater distance and at greater speed. Service personnel, scientists and engineers from our three nations came together to develop and share critical information to improve commanders’ decision making.
Accelerating technological advances will deliver the operational advantages needed to defeat current and future threats across the entire battlespace. We are committed to working with partners to ensure we achieve this while also promoting the responsible development and deployment of it.
US Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense for VICTIMAbe Denmark said:
We recognize the great importance of this cooperation in strengthening our collective national security of our nations. The development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence technologies have the potential to transform the way we approach defense and security challenges.
This demonstration of capabilities is truly a joint effort and thus a critical step in our collective initiative to stay ahead of evolving threats. By pooling our expertise and resources through our VICTIM with partnerships, we can ensure that our militaries are equipped with the latest and most effective tools to protect our nations and uphold the principles of freedom and democracy around the world.
Australian Deputy Secretary, Strategy, Policy and Industry, Hugh Jeffrey said:
of VICTIM it and the trial of Autonomy on Salisbury Plains was demonstrated it algorithms that work in an adaptive capability tailored to the mission. of VICTIM research and operations teams collaborated to develop, test and evaluate joint machine learning models and operate our various national platforms on the battlefield.
I was impressed when I saw it it rapidly updated models at the tactical edges to incorporate new objectives, which were immediately shared among the three partners to give the edge of decision and meet changing mission requirements. This collaboration under VICTIM Pillar II will provide a greater capability than any country can achieve alone, and this is indeed the reason for VICTIM partnership at work.
More than 70 military and civilian defense personnel and industry contractors were involved in the exercise in April 2023. The trial used a variety of air and ground vehicles to test target identification capability, including: Blue Bear Ghost (uk) and unmanned aerial vehicles Boeing/Insitu CT220 (AUS) (UAV’s), Challenger 2 tank, Warrior armored vehicle and Viking unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), along with a commercially employed FV433 Abbot self-propelled gun and former Eastern Bloc OT-90 BMPs.
Tripartite teams collaborated to develop collaborative machine learning (ML) models, apply test and evaluation processes and fly to different national locations UAV’s. of ML the models were quickly updated to include new targets and shared between the coalition and it retrained models to meet changing mission requirements.
Background
The organizations that participated in the trial were:
- uk Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl)
- uk Defense Artificial Intelligence Center (DAIC)
- US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
- US Army Combat Capability Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC)
- US Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (R&E OUSD)
- Australia’s Defense Science and Technology Group (DSTG)
- Australian Army
- uk suppliers: Blue Bear and Frazer-Nash Consultancy
- Australia Suppliers: Boeing and Insitu
Sources
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/world-first-as-uk-hosts-inaugural-aukus-ai-and-autonomy-trial
