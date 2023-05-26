Here are the road closures for Ottawa’s race weekend





Several roads throughout the National Capital Region will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the Ottawa race weekend. Races will take place from approximately 1:00pm to 9:00pm on Saturday and approximately 5:00am to 2:00pm on Sunday. 2K, 5Kand 10Kraces are planned for Saturday and the closures will be mainly limited to National Capital Commission (NCC) parks and Ottawa’s Centretown and Golden Triangle neighbourhoods. The marathon and half marathon are scheduled for Sunday, and closures will include NCC parkways and Ottawa’s Little Italy neighborhoods, ByWard Market, Rockcliffe and Manor Park. The closures will also affect the Aylmer and Hull districts in Gatineau, Que. The 2023 Ottawa race weekend marathon course will lead to road closures in neighborhoods across Ottawa and Gatineau, Que. (Ottawa Race Weekend) According to the City of Ottawa, the following streets will be affected at various times throughout the event: Queen Elizabeth Drive

Laurier Ave

Elgin Street

Lisgar Street

Cartier Street

Queen’s Road

Metcalfe Street

O’Connor Street

Wellington Street

Colonel From Drive

Pretoria Bridge

Rideau Street

Preston Street, south of Carling Avenue

Carling Avenue

Sussex Drive

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

Alexandra Bridge

Sir George-Tienne Cartier Parkway Full details on road closures are available there race weekend website. Other events include the Glebe Garage Sale, Atltico Ottawa The Great Glebe Garage Sale has been held in Ottawa’s Glebe neighborhood since 1986 and is back for a second season after the pandemic. Garage sale may hold up traffic in Glebe on Saturday between 8am and 2pm Bank Street between First Avenue and Fifth Avenue will have a particularly heavy concentration of foot traffic. Atltico Ottawa also play Forge FC at TD Place Stadium in Lansdowne Park at 2pm on Saturday, which could lead to disruption at the Bank on Saturday afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/road-closures-ottawa-race-weekend-1.6854715 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos