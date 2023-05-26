Council Cabinet confirmed for 2023-24





The Cabinet for North East Lincolnshire Council has been confirmed at the Council’s Annual General Meeting today (May 25) with just one portfolio holder change. The responsibilities of the cabinet for the following year are: Cllr Philip Jackson: Leader and portfolio holder for the economy, net zero, skills and housing with responsibility for economic strategy, regeneration, inward investment and growth, business support and local enterprise, all aspects of housing, net zero, decarbonisation, the NEL Carbon roadmap and the green agenda, strategic economic cooperation, skills and employment. Cllr Stan Shreeve: Deputy Head and Portfolio Holder for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care for Adults with responsibility for social care for adults, commissioning and delivery of social care for adults, public health and health inequality, health and care partnership, collaboration and integration. Cllr Stephen Harness: Portfolio holder for finance, resources and assets with responsibility for financial strategy and corporate governance, revenue budget and capital programme, digital strategy, inclusion and development, shared services and commercial development, financial inclusion, assets (corporate, commercial , community) and asset management. Cllr Margaret Cracknell: Portfolio Holder for Children and Education – with responsibility as lead statutory member for children’s services for child and youth protection, corporate parenting, care leavers and family support, early help, SEND, school improvement and education. Cllr Stewart Swinburne: Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport – with responsibility for planning, development control, highways and transport, traffic management, parking and regulation, waste, recycling and environmental management, neighborhood services, street scene, parks, open spaces , the implementation of policies related to climate change that affect the natural environment. Cllr Ron Shepherd: Portfolio Holder for Safer and Stronger Communities with responsibility for all aspects of local authority enforcement and regulatory services, environmental health, port health, food safety, pollution control, trading standards and licensing, community safety and anti-social behaviour, the voluntary and community sector, emergency planning and civil contingencies. Cllr Hayden Dawkins: Portfolio holder for culture, heritage and visitor economy – with responsibility for tourism and visitor economy, leisure, sport and recreation, including playground strategy, culture, borough heritage, museums and arts and equalities, diversity and inclusion. Cllr Philip Jackson, Leader of the Council, said: Over the last 12 months we have worked hard to bring projects forward and provide consistent leadership and direction for the council. This year, we welcome Cllr Dawkins to Cabinet to take on the portfolio of culture, heritage and visitor economy. We will continue to push forward with our priorities this year, delivering on our promises to help create a stronger local economy and safer, stronger communities for all. These appointments were made at the Annual General Meeting of the Council, together with the chairpersons and other committee positions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nelincs.gov.uk/council-cabinet-confirmed-for-2023-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos