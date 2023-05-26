Preparatory Materials for the INC-2 Plastics Treaty (May 2023)





In March 2022, United Nations Member States adopted a mandate to negotiate a global plastics treaty at the resumed fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2). Mandate, Ending Plastic Pollution: Towards a Legally Binding International Instrument, sets a target for the treaty to be negotiated before the end of 2024. While the mandate provides the overall objective and framework for the negotiations, the content of the treaty will be developed over the next two years. Until then, critical questions must be resolved about the design, achievement and function of treaties and how work will proceed. After UNEA-5.2, the negotiation of the future instrument unfolded, first in an ad hoc open-ended working group (OEWG) in Dakar, Senegal, which focused on developing rules of procedure for the negotiation, and then in the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) meetings. The first INC-1 meeting took place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, in November 2022. The second INC-2 meeting will take place between May 29 – June 2, 2023, in Paris, France. The Center for International Environmental Law has produced a number of materials in advance of the negotiations, including the following: International treaties often include definitions of relevant terms. Definitions of key terms can play an important role in facilitating and supporting treaty negotiations and are often critical to the implementation of a treaty after its ratification. The compendium examines over 100 terms that may be relevant to the plastics treaty, providing examples of where those terms appear in other multilateral environmental agreements, as well as in the European Union, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and others. bodies such as the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), the Group of Experts on Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection (GESAMP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Read the Summary An Options Paper on Elements (UNEP/PP/INC.2/4) has been prepared for INC-2 by the Secretariat, in consultation with the Chair, and is intended to reflect the views expressed by members during the first session of the INC and submissions later in writing. on the desired elements for the new treaty. Final submissions to INC-2 included 62 governments, five groups of governments and 176 stakeholders. CIEL, in partnership with the Environmental Investigation Agency, examined the Options Document to understand which country recommendations appeared in the document. Read the quick views CIEL and the Environmental Investigation Agency analyzed country submissions to UNEP with a view to tracing common themes. The heat maps provide a visual analysis of countries’ submissions, outlining positions on nine topics, including mandatory restrictions on chemicals, reporting throughout the plastics life cycle and support for a dedicated multilateral fund. Check out the heat maps

