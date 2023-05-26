Advocacy on climate policy | BHP





Achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement will require supportive policy across jurisdictions, globally. The policy-making process is complex and change is unlikely to be smooth or linear. We believe that BHP can best support policy development by ensuring that we meet our climate targets, goals and strategies, by continuing to support the economic opportunities arising from the energy transition and by focusing on those policy areas where there we likely have the greatest ability to affect change. our Principles of Climate Policy outlines our views on how governments can best pursue the goals of the Paris Agreement, focusing on both the principles we believe should guide how governments approach policymaking and the policy outcomes we believe governments should achieve ask for We first released ours Principles of Climate Policy (hereafter referred to as our Global Climate Policy Standards) in August 2020. Reflecting recent changes in our strategy and portfolio, and the evolving nature of climate policy debates, we published an updated version of Principles of Climate Policy in May 2023. We commit to conducting our advocacy efforts in accordance with our own Principles of Climate Policyand to use our Principles of Climate Policy to influence the advocacy of industry associations of which we are members. Our approach to direct advocacy is outlined below, while information on the climate policy advocacy of our industry association memberships is available here. Our direct advocacy BHP engages directly and regularly with governments on issues related to climate change and the transition to net zero GHG emissions. We remain committed to developing policy advocacy positions that align with our support for global efforts to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, seizing opportunities to decarbonize our operations as cost-effectively as possible, and promoting policy that support our core markets, including for commodities with significant positive exposure to the energy transition. Summary of our positions on climate policy Our main positions on climate policy, as represented in our Principles of Climate Policyare described below. outcome Description Paris Line Objectives We believe that national governments should set targets for reducing GHG emissions (medium and long term) that are consistent with the Paris Agreement and its long-term goals of keeping global average temperature increases below 2°C above pre-industrial levels . and continuing efforts to limit temperature increase to 1.5°C. Reliable, affordable, zero GHG emission power Electrification will play a vital role in enabling the decarbonisation of mining. Governments must ensure that the electricity sector is able to meet the electrification needs of other sectors, in terms of providing a sufficient supply of reliable, affordable and zero GHG emission energy. Incentives for decarbonisation Governments should ensure that businesses have sufficient incentives to decarbonize their operations, such as through the use of market-based approaches such as carbon pricing. The availability of technology will be a major driver of the pace of decarbonisation. Governments should support the development and deployment of pre-commercial low GHG emission technologies, such as through research and development funding, measures to reduce investment risk (e.g. concessional financing), standards of performance and investments in enabling infrastructure. Technology development and deployment The availability of technology will be a major driver of the pace of decarbonisation. Governments should support the development and deployment of pre-commercial low GHG emission technologies, such as through research and development funding, measures to reduce investment risk (e.g. concessional financing), standards of performance and investments in enabling infrastructure. Efficient carbon markets BHP prioritizes reducing GHG emissions in our operated assets to achieve our objectives and targets of Scopes 1 and 2. However, we accept a role for offsets in an interim or transitional capacity while they are being studied. abatement options as well as for ‘hard to reduce’ emissions with limited or no current technological solutions and where access to renewable energy is limited. Therefore, we believe that governments can play an important role in enabling the trading of reliable and high-quality offsets, domestically and internationally, in a way that promotes sustainable development and ensures environmental integrity and transparency. Climate related discoveries BHP was one of the first companies to align our climate-related disclosures with the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We support governments making climate-related disclosure requirements that are useful for decision-making, contextually appropriate and globally sustainable. Regional and community adaptation We believe that governments can play an important role in supporting regional and community adaptation to the potential physical impacts of climate change through coordination, regular planning and the provision of reliable and consistent information. Equal change and transition Governments should support communities to prepare for and manage the structural adjustments associated with the transition to a net zero GHG emissions economy, including through coordination, ensuring that education and training systems are able to meet current needs and future for skills and provision of tailored support for vulnerable groups. groups. Responsible value chains Governments should support the development of responsible mineral value chains in transition, including measures that help de-risk exploration and investment in downstream processing, and ensuring that permitting processes are effective in achieving environmental objectives , heritage and social, delivering timely and predictable results. Our climate policy advocacy The document below lists our direct advocacy on climate policy as of July 2021. It focuses on advocacy that originates from BHP and is publicly available (such as submissions to consultation processes, speeches by senior leaders and media releases).

