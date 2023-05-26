International
Oldbury man prosecuted for stealing money meant to fund care
Published on May 26, 2023
Sandwell Council has prosecuted an Oldbury resident for stealing around £44,000 from a Family Member’s Direct Payment, money given by the council to pay for a family member’s care.
Abdul Habib Khan, 59 from Oldbury pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening the Fraud Act 2006. After pleading guilty, a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court was held on Thursday 18 May.
Mr Khan was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment suspended for two years. He will also have a curfew between 10.30pm and 6.30am for six months and has a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).
The defendant received direct payments to fund the identified care needs of his family member. Between 2013 and 2019, he used around £30,000 less, meaning the family member did not meet their identified care needs.
In addition, there was a balance of £14,000 in his bank account for the termination of the direct payment arrangement. Mr Khan was advised that this money was not his to keep and was billed and asked to pay it back to the council, however, he did not and later withdrew the money in cash.
Councilor Bob Piper, Deputy Leader at Sandwell Council and Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources, said: “Mr Khan abused his position of trust and stole a total of £44,000 over an extended period of time.
“This is a very sad case which resulted in a vulnerable adult not having their identified care needs met.
“Direct payments must be used as set out in support plans and this case shows that we will take action if these payments are not used properly.”
Direct Payments must be used for items and services defined in a support plan. The money cannot be used for anything else, including daily living expenses or to pay debts. The council can take action to recover the money if it has been spent on anything that has not been approved.
Due to limited means, Mr Khan has been ordered to pay £15 a month for 12 months, while the council has been advised to pursue recovery of the outstanding amount through the civil courts.
